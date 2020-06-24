To top
24 Jun

10 Pakistani cricket players test positive for COVID-19

by Entertainment Desk
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday that 10 players have tested positive for COVID-19 during a round of tests ahead of the squad assembling for their tour of England.



It was revealed that Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz have contracted coronavirus. Initially, the results of Shadab Khan, Haider Ali and Haris Rauf came out positive after being screened in Rawalpindi over the weekend but now seven more names have been added to the list. All of these players have been instructed to quarantine at home and will now not travel with the squad when it leaves for Manchester on Sunday.

 

 

“The recent positive tests of some of the fittest athletes, who had not shown any symptoms, clearly reflect the danger this virus possesses,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said in a press statement. “As such, and on behalf of the PCB, I once again request the public to strictly adhere to all safety precautions as advised and recommended by the federal and provincial governments to ensure their health and safety as well as of their dear and near ones.”

However, despite the setback, Khan insisted that the tour to England was not under threat, though he confirmed contingency plans were being put together for replacements should more players test positive during later rounds of testing.

Interestingly, cricketer Mohammad Hafeez announced on Tuesday night that he has tested positive however his second test came out negative.

 

May all of them get well soon!

