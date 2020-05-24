11 Pakistani films that you can watch on TV this Eid

With no new theatrical releases and cinemas on an indefinite shutdown, Pakistanis are left with other choice but to enjoy movies in the comfort of their homes. Since this is going to be the first time that we will celebrate Eid in unusual circumstances where we have to keep in mind social distancing, why not use this time to bond as a family and watch a family entertainer?

Here is a list of some of the finest Pakistani films — released last year or earlier — that will have TV premieres this Eid ul Fitr.

DAY 1

Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2

You can watch Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 on Eid day 1 at 1 pm on ARY Digital.

Chhalawa

Chhalawa will make its premiere on day 1 at 4 pm on Hum TV.

BONUS: Superstar’s special show

You can catch the star cast of Superstar in a digital session on day 1 at 12 pm on Hum TV’s YouTube channel.

Donkey King

Kids should rejoice because Donkey King will have its TV premiere on day 1 at 7 pm on Geo TV.

Chupan Chupai

Join Ahsan Khan and Neelam Muneer’s chaotic ride of Chupan Chupai on day 1 at 1 pm on Geo TV.

DAY 2

Punjab Nahi Jaungi

You can catch Humayun Saeed again on day 2 in Punjab Nahi Jaungi at 1 pm on ARY Digital.

Superstar

Watch Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf’s beautiful chemistry in Superstar on day 2 at 8 pm on Hum TV.

Heer Maan Ja

You can watch Hareem Farooq and Ali Rehman Khan in Heer Maan Ja on day 2 at 9 pm on Geo TV.

Load Wedding

Watch Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat’s epic romantic comedy with an important message — Load Wedding — on day 2 at 1 pm on Geo TV.

DAY 3

Baaji

If you missed the Meera’s thriller Baaji in cinema then here’s your chance to catch it on TV on day 3 at 9 pm on ARY Digital.

Na Maloom Afraad 2

You wouldn’t want to miss this fun ride; watch Na Maloom Afraad 2 on day 3 at 2 pm on ARY Digital.

Wrong No. 2

If you’ve seen Wrong No. 1 and missed out on its second part, Wrong No.2 will air on day 3 at 9 pm on Geo TV.

Which one of these movies are you most excited about?

