21 May

20 Pakistani stars join forces to pay tribute to unsung heroes during pandemic

by Entertainment Desk
Pakistani celebrities have extensively helped at all levels during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. They have not just contributed financially by providing ration to the underprivileged but have also entertained their followers by actively participating in live chats, interviews and various online activities to encourage viewers to stay at home in order to stay safe.



All of them have praised frontline health workers at several instances and recently Shany (Naqash) Haider made at least 20 of these stars a part of his melodious tribute — Ye Watan Tumhara Hai —  which is dedicated to the nation’s unsung heroes during COVID-19. It is salute to the armed forces, doctors, scientists, artists, overseas Pakistanis and the entire nation.

Shany has taken a new spin on the iconic composition (originally sung by Mehdi Hassan); Ahsan Khan, Faysal Quraishi and others open the track which is followed by Adnan Siddiqui on a flute. Imran Abbas, Zara Noor Abbas, Zhalay Sarhadi, Gohar Rasheed, Hira Mani, Asma Abbas, Anoushey Abbasi, Nimra Khan, Kinza Hashmi, Omer Shahzad, Asad Siddiqui, Yasir Hussain, Sadia Khan, Mani and Zubab Rana are others who have sang and recorded short clips of the new rendition, which were later compiled and mixed to present a beautiful rendition.

You can watch the song here:

 

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Haute list: 3 different desserts to make at home on Eid
