3 foods we need to avoid for a healthy Ramazan

As the first week of Ramazan is about to come to an end, we need to remind ourselves that just because we’re hungry, doesn’t mean we should eat and drink everything in sight. For most people, iftari seems like a reward and they don’t hold back. However, our habits of unhealthy indulgences beats the benefit of fasting, i.e. balancing our diets, altogether.

Here some foods you can switch out for healthier options to keep yourself healthy in this holy month:

1. Fruit juices instead of artificially sweetened drinks

Drinking artificially flavoured drinks not only gives you empty calories but also makes you lethargic post iftar. Try opting for a fruit juice to quench your thirst during iftar. This will help you hydrate and freshen yourself within no time and is going to give you with a light and easy feeling rather than being bloated.

2. Fruit Chaat instead of Jalebis

If you must have something sweet, have fruits. Jalebis might look extremely attractive when you’ve been hungry for the past 15+ hours, but they’re the worst option for your health. With over three cups of sugar used in the making, deep friend, and then more sugar for the coating, jalebis are a monstrosity in disguise. Instead, there are countless benefits of eating raw fruits on an empty stomach like fibre, essential minerals and vitamins as well as loads of energy that is very necessary to keep you feeling fresh and energetic.

3. Chana Chaat for fritters

The most eaten item on an iftar table is the deep-fried goodness of pakoras and samosas! However, what we don’t realise is that they contain large amounts of sodium and carbohydrates. Eating them on a daily basis may amplify the impact of fatigue post iftar. A healthier option would be to opt for a chana chaat with loads of vegetables to have a balanced meal.

This Ramazan since we’re in lockdown, we’re getting less movement into our daily schedule unless we opt for a daily workout routine. So let’s be mindful of our food choices this time because a healthy immune system should be our top priority.

