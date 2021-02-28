3 Pakistani songs that speak of women empowerment and equality

While it’s essential to celebrate women all the time, March provides a special opportunity to put the focus on the female forces of society. With international women’s day approaching, we’ve listed 3 recent feminist songs that speak about women empowerment and equality.

Coke Studio 2020 | Na Tutteya Ve

Coke Studio 2020 opened the season with a groundbreaking anthem on women empowerment. Na Tutteya Ve is an original composition featuring Meesha Shafi, Fariha Pervez, Sehar Gul Khan, Sanam Marvi, Wajiha Naqvi, and Zara Madani.

The song narrates the story of resilience and an unbroken heart. In a time where women suffer inequality, Na Tutteya Ve is a strong collective voice against oppression. Despite the challenges, the lyrics speak of being unbreakable.

Ali Hamza | Sar Buland

Ali Hamza is a proud father and he dedicated his latest song Sarbuland to the girl child. “I felt ten feet high when my daughter was born and today I feel I’ve added to that by creating something for all the women of this nation,” shared the father who feels every parent should feel the same way about their daughters who have the potential to do and achieve everything.

Sarbuland talks about enabling and empowering young girls. It highlights the importance of supporting them and giving them wings to fly.

TAG | Mera Nahi Hai

The All Girl Band (TAG) is an all-female group which was formed in 2016 and their recently released song titled Mera Nahi Hai that talks about fighting through societal pressure and making it despite the odds.

The lyrics talk about following your heart and achieving everything that you want despite the obstacles that come your way. No one is like you and that is your power, declares the song.

“Let the girls walk you through their struggles only to walk towards the light at the end of the tunnel by accepting yourself for who you are,” states the official description on YouTube.

Which one is your favourite?

