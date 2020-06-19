3 refreshing mocktail recipes to enjoy in summer

With summer, comes extreme dehydration. Especially in Pakistan, where the heat has no limit, it’s best to stay fresh with a combination of different drinks so you don’t get tired of quenching your thirst with cold water all the time. To help endure the torturous weather, we’ve compiled a few recipes for delicious mocktails to beat the heat this summer.
1) Frozen peach blast
Ingredients:
2 ripe peaches
1 cup sparkling apple juice
2 tsps sugar
1 tsp lime juice
Process:
Blend all the ingredients together and pour into two glasses. Top with some more apple juice and decorate with a peach slice.
2) Pina Colada
Ingredients:
1 cup pineapple juice
1 cup canned coconut milk
1/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup heavy cream
1 tsp vanilla extract
8 cups ice
Process:
Blend all ingredients together until smooth. Serve in glasses topped with pineapple pieces.
3) Mango mojito
Ingredients:
2 tbps sugar
2 tbsp lime juice
10 mint leaves
3 tbsp mango puree
1/2 cup soda
Process:
Add sugar, lime juice, mint leaves and mango puree in a bowl and mix with a spoon until mint leaves give off scent. Add soda to the mixture and pour in glasses with ice.