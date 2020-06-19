To top
19 Jun

3 refreshing mocktail recipes to enjoy in summer

by The Haute Team
With summer, comes extreme dehydration. Especially in Pakistan, where the heat has no limit, it’s best to stay fresh with a combination of different drinks so you don’t get tired of quenching your thirst with cold water all the time. To help endure the torturous weather, we’ve compiled a few recipes for delicious mocktails to beat the heat this summer.



 

1) Frozen peach blast

 

 

Ingredients: 

2 ripe peaches
1 cup sparkling apple juice
2 tsps sugar
1 tsp lime juice

Process: 

Blend all the ingredients together and pour into two glasses. Top with some more apple juice and decorate with a peach slice.

 

2) Pina Colada

 

recipes

 

Ingredients:

1 cup pineapple juice
1 cup canned coconut milk
1/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup heavy cream
1 tsp vanilla extract
8 cups ice

Process:

Blend all ingredients together until smooth. Serve in glasses topped with pineapple pieces.

 

3) Mango mojito

 

 

Ingredients: 

2 tbps sugar
2 tbsp lime juice
10 mint leaves
3 tbsp mango puree
1/2 cup soda

Process: 

Add sugar, lime juice, mint leaves and mango puree in a bowl and mix with a spoon until mint leaves give off scent. Add soda to the mixture and pour in glasses with ice.

 

