3 refreshing mocktail recipes to enjoy in summer

With summer, comes extreme dehydration. Especially in Pakistan, where the heat has no limit, it’s best to stay fresh with a combination of different drinks so you don’t get tired of quenching your thirst with cold water all the time. To help endure the torturous weather, we’ve compiled a few recipes for delicious mocktails to beat the heat this summer.

1) Frozen peach blast

Ingredients:

2 ripe peaches

1 cup sparkling apple juice

2 tsps sugar

1 tsp lime juice

Process:

Blend all the ingredients together and pour into two glasses. Top with some more apple juice and decorate with a peach slice.

2) Pina Colada

Ingredients:

1 cup pineapple juice

1 cup canned coconut milk

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

8 cups ice

Process:

Blend all ingredients together until smooth. Serve in glasses topped with pineapple pieces.

3) Mango mojito

Ingredients:

2 tbps sugar

2 tbsp lime juice

10 mint leaves

3 tbsp mango puree

1/2 cup soda

Process:

Add sugar, lime juice, mint leaves and mango puree in a bowl and mix with a spoon until mint leaves give off scent. Add soda to the mixture and pour in glasses with ice.

