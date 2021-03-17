4 must-have beauty products under PKR 999

Good makeup products are a need in today’s day and age but with a lot of different makeup brands launching every month, it is really hard to keep up with the trends and products. If you are a makeup fanatic we are sure it must be hard for you to control yourself from buying makeup that is expensive as most big brands are heavy on the pocket.

But fret not as we have listed down 4 must-have beauty products which are easy to use, available in the market and pocket friendly as well.

1. Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser

A very important product in every girl’s makeup routine is primer. Finding a good primer that will not break your bank while still giving you that flawless smooth skin is hard. But don’t worry because Baby Skin Primer by Maybelline is what your makeup routine is missing. It’s not just pocket-friendly but it’s also a lightweight and breathable pore-blurring makeup primer which will leave your skin with a smooth matte finish. Shop here.

2. Spa in a Bottle – Instant Glow Face Mask

A very important step you have to take for making your makeup look flawless is taking good care of your skin. However, good skincare products can undoubtedly cost you thousands of rupees. If you are on the hunt for an instant cure for your dull skin, we recommend you to get Instant Glow Face Mask by Spa in a Bottle; it’s not only pocket-friendly but has numerous benefits that will help your skin glow, fade acne scars and marks and give you younger-looking skin. Shop this magic mask here.

3. e.l.f. – Long-lasting Lustrous Eyeshadow

Are you also a sucker for a good shimmery eye? But a good metallic cream shadow costs a lot so, what to do? Worry not, elf Long-lasting Lustrous Eyeshadow is what your makeup collection needs. It is a soft, vibrant, shimmering eyeshadow which can be used as an eyeshadow as well as a bold liner. A perfect product to add a touch of extra glam that too on a budget. Shop it here.

4. Garnier – BB Cream

A good product for evening out your complexion for daily wear that will not put a dent in your pocket is a BB cream. Garnier BB Cream should be your perfect pick as it has an oil-free formula with mineral Pearline, antioxidant wild berry, and tinted mineral pigments that are specifically designed for oily to combo skin to give five skin-perfecting benefits: controls shine, minimizes pores, evens skin tone, hydrates and helps prevent sunburn. Shop it here.

