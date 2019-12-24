4 pieces we love from Sana Safinaz Fall/Winter ’19 collection

Winter is here to stay for at least two more months and this is our time to do the best winter shopping. Thus, Sana Safinaz introduced their embroidered collection for this Fall/Winter season. The ready-to-wear pret line consist of all the winter essentials, incorporating dark and warm tones along with lighter and subtle shades. The delicate decorative thread work on the shirts is also a highlight of the collection.

Here are our 4 favourite pieces from the collection:

With multicolored floral embroidery on the hem, this beige shirt stands out with its sleek cut and contemporary design. This one is a must-have in your winter wardrobe as this one looks warm despite having an earthy tone. Pair it with white straight pants to add more glam.

Velvet is an ideal fabric for this season. However, Sana Safinaz selects a sublime tone like mint green as a base of this heavily embellished front and back. Silver pearl embroidery dominates the outfit.

There are dark shades for those who love winter colors. This ruby red number with light blue and white motifs is ideal for an evening soiree or a formal gathering.

No collection can be complete with a black and white piece and this one’s indeed a fusion of all seasonal essentials. With light embroidery over the neckline and black ladder lace on front and sleeves, the shirt is best for night shenanigans.

