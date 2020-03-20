4 television dramas we are eagerly awaiting

With most of our favourite dramas on television, like Ehd-e-Wafa and Alif, concluding at the same time, there’s a lot of room (and primetime slots) open for new shows. Weekend shows are usually given more importance as families are at home and they watch TV together. However, everyone has more time on their hands to binge watch with lockdown happening due to coronavirus pandemic.

Weekends or week days, new TV dramas with fresh concepts and pairings are always welcome. So here are 4 more TV dramas, trailers of which are out, with viewers eagerly awaiting their release:

1. Sabaat

Featuring Mawra Hocane as Anaya, upcoming drama Sabaat also features newcomer Ameer Gilani as Hassan. The two make a new on-screen pairing. Another track is of Usman Mukhtar and Sarah Khan, who are the second couple in this play. Mawra can be seen up in arms against harassment and harassers in this drama serial and we are hoping to see a strong and opinionated girl for a change! Directed by Shehzad Kashmiri, Sabaat will air on Hum TV soon.

2. Dil Ruba

Taking a light-hearted tone, Hum TV’s Dil Ruba seems to the story of Hania Aamir’s character: a girl who loves attention and is making a fool out of many men. The drama features Mohib Mirza, Syed Jibran, Shehroz Sabzwari, Asad Siddiqui and Nabeel Zuberi as the five men who are allured by her charisma. We have to wait to find out how the story will unfold and will she ever be caught?

3. Meherposh

The wait is over for those of you who wanted to see real-life couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor together on screen. The two will be seen in Geo’s upcoming drama Meherposh. Ayeza is playing the role of a girl who is divorced on the night of her wedding. Despite her continuous denial, everybody questions her innocence and piousness. Danish will play the knight in shining armor who is destined to save her from the wrath of the society. Directed by Mazhar Moin and produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, the drama will be released soon.

4. Tarap

All of us are currently seeing Hiba Bukhari in Deewangi but next she will be seen in Tarap on Hum TV. Featuring Syed Jibran and Babar Ali alongside Hiba, Tarap is a story of hardship, sacrifice, and love. Though it seems that Hiba is facing the same dilemma here as a rich (but old this time) man is obsessed with her.

Which one are you most excited for?

