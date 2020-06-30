5 casual summer looks approved by celebrities

The drastic change in weather in summer calls for a change in wardrobe to cope with the heat. However, it also requires us to adapt to the summer vibes! While this time, the hot and humid climate may not be like every year since we’re all stuck indoors, this shouldn’t stop us from enjoying the changing season with new looks. Our celebrities are already making the most of their quarantine lives and serving pretty summer looks even from within the confines of their homes.

Here are our top five celebrity-approved summer looks:

1) Yumna Zaidi

Yumna Zaidi gives the perfect girl-next-door vibe with this casual look. She is donning a white top with denim and sneakers. To accessorize the outfit, she has chosen a classic yellow headband for a pop of colour.

2) Sabeeka Imam

Sabeeka shared this vacation-ready picture explaining that she’s celebrating holiday season at home. She is wearing a striped jumpsuit with a sun hat and big sunglasses. This should inspire you to make the most of any situation. Vacation or not, summer wardrobe is a necessity.

3) Sajal Aly

Sajal shared this picture in a breezy white chikankari top as she gets ready to enjoy summer.

4) Ayeza Khan

Ayeza sports beachy waves over a trendy tie & dye top which is paired with eccentric cat-eye sunglasses to complete the look. She looks ready to head to the beach and so are we!

5) Esra Bilgiç

The Ertugrul actress is seen in one of the most classic summer accessories, the scarf headband. With the scorching heat, we want anything and everything we can use to keep our hair out of our faces!

Let us know which of these summer trends is your favoruite.

comments