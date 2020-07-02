Haute list: 5 different ways to style a classic white shirt

The classic white button-down shirt is a staple in every stylish woman’s wardrobe. But what many girls don’t realize is that it is one of the most versatile pieces of clothing you can own. You can style it up or down or however you want and it will create an entirely new look every single time (granted that you can keep it smudge-free!).

From a formal work look to a casual lunch date, this is the perfect item for all. Here are 5 different ways you can style it this summer:

1) The classic denim tuck

The easiest way to style any white top is to tuck it in a pair of high-waisted denims. Either wear it with a high heel, sneakers or a comfy slide, this look works on all fronts. To add a pop of colour, you can don a colourful tank top underneath for a playful look. This can be your go-to outfit for any casual outing.

2) Accessorize with heavy jewellery

When it’s something as versatile as a white shirt, it is always a good idea to experiment with jewellery. Whether it’s a statement necklace, heavy earrings or just small subtle pieces, you can try as many looks as you want.

3) Red carpet ready

You can glam up a basic white shirt for a red carpet (or other formal events) with the right styling. All you need is a floor-length skirt complemented with the right kind of jewellery and you’re good to go. You can opt for other accessories like a belt and a matching clutch as well.

4) Office look

Another perfect match for a white shirt is to pair it with a black blazer and trousers for an ideal office look. Not only does it look chic but also gives you an authoritative look, perfect for a first day or an interview.

5) Use it as a blouse

For all your fusion inspired outfits, the classic white blouse is the safest western addition. You can work it with any desi print in the form of a dupatta, a skirt, or both.

The list could go on and on for us. Let us know how many more ways to style a white shirt can you think of?

