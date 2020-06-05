5 female actors we’re loving in TV dramas these days

It is not difficult to count some of the finest female TV actors of Pakistan on our finger tips. Probably because either some of them are quite selective when it comes to choosing TV scripts or a few have moved on to films. Nowadays, Sajal Aly and Yumna Zaidi are ruling over fan’s hearts for the most part but then there are other exceptional performances that are hard to ignore.

These are well-written characters, performed by our talented actors and not all of them are playing a protagonist or the girl-next-door. Some characters cannot be viewed as black or white but are painted in shades of grey. The actors have embraced these flaws in their roles, making them relatable and believable.

Here is a list of 5 female actors whom we’re loving in television dramas these days.

Sarah Khan in Sabaat

Though Sarah Khan has been in the industry for quite some time, her role as Miraal in Sabaat came as a surprise to many. More so because she is very soft-spoken and polite in real life and it is hard to imagine her as a wicked sister or daughter. However, Sarah has exceeded our expectations with her unique portrayal where she doesn’t even yell in anger. Her calm and composed yet equally menacing nature is a distinctive depiction of a character that is stubborn, privileged, unreasonable and obsessively adamant to control everyone around her. We’re loving her unhinged behavior and how she is battling to keep her sanity. What’s more exciting is Sarah and Usman Mukhtar’s chemistry, once he makes an entry in Sabaat.

Srha Asghar in Pyar Ke Sadqay

Pyar Ke Sadqay is another drama serial which is loaded with talented actors but one name that popped out prominently is Srha Asghar, the girl who plays Abdullah’s sister, Washma. She stands out as the most reasonable character (especially from the young lot) that knows Sarwar’s ill intentions and doesn’t mince words in front of him. Washma is a well-rounded character; she has a take on Sarwar’s marriage to her mom, his interference in their lives, Abdullah’s shortcomings and Mahjabeen’s role in her brother’s life. Srha has done a phenomenal job considering she had to act in front of established actors like Atiqa Odho and Omair Rana. The scene where she gives a shut-up call to Sarwar in front of her mom is by far amongst my top favourite scenes from the drama. Don’t we all wish we had a sister like Washma?

Mawra Hocane in Sabaat

Mawra Hocane as Anaya is another highlight of Sabaat. The actor’s character is in sync with the pace of the play and together with Hassan (Ameer Gilani), the on-screen couple appears to be in harmony. Mawra has aced Anaya as the calm and composed girl who steps up for what’s right without any hesitation. She is pragmatic and smart, obedient not submissive, open-minded yet connected to her roots, qualities that are rarely seen in female leads on television. Mawra has reflected these traits on-screen with grace and confidence and that is why we are rooting for Anaya-Hassan’s union!

Hira Mani in Kashf

We admit that Kashf’s storyline is one of its kind and something that is not seen on Pakistani television, at least not recently. The mystery and mysticism that envelops Kashf is brilliantly portrayed by Hira Mani, who is a gifted actress when it comes to playing realistic characters. Hira has played the scarred Kashf with ease; a girl who is blessed with a unique power but to her it is as a curse. She is perplexed and agitated but at the same time unpretentious, humble and composed. So far we’ve seen that Kashf is surrendering to his father’s wishes, leaving the love of her life behind but will she be left alone? Hira has done most of the heavy lifting in this character and we wonder if she will ever take a stand as Kashf.

Hania Aamir in Dil Ruba

Hania Aamir is amongst those actors who are often typecast because of their real-life persona. When we saw her in Dil Ruba, we thought here’s another drama with Hania as an effervescent, headstrong and lively character (already seen in it Anaa, Ishqiya etc). But Dil Ruba surprised us with an interesting development where we get to see Hania’s character, Sanam, in a new light. Sanam is shown to be outspoken, boisterous and mischievous throughout the drama. She uses boys for her own benefits and forgets them when her work is done, but karma has hit her hard. Hania’s performance post the death of Sanam’s husband is laudable. Her expressions of fright, shock and the bitter realization that her husband was distraught with her past in his last moments, has given us goosebumps and we are hooked to the drama now!

Which one of them is your favourite?

