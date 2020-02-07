5 gift ideas for this Valentine’s Day

Come the month of February, perhaps the biggest question on your mind of late surrounds a Valentine’s Day gift for someone special. Red is all the rage at this time of year, and we’re here to make choosing a Valentine’s Day gift a breeze for you. It’s time to stop thinking and start shopping these 5 great gift ideas for a fabulous 14th February.

1. A cologne for him

You’re reading this because you’re probably already thinking of what to gift the man in your life. It goes without saying that he’ll love a good fragrance. If he’s a car lover, racing fanatic or a cologne junkie, you’ll win his heart with the Ferrari Man In Red cologne. The striking red bottle it comes in makes for a unique and fancy add-on to his dressing table stash. Buy it here.

2. A perfume for her

There’s no questioning the fact that a perfume can win a woman’s heart. If you’re looking for one to present to a lady you adore, here’s Nina L’Elixir by Nina Ricci – its citrus, caramel and berry scent and the adorable, red apple bottle make it a unique find. She’s sure to love it just as much as we do. It’s up for grabs here.

3. A classic red lipstick

Every woman needs a classic red lipstick in her life. Not sure what to gift your sister, daughter or best friend on Valentine’s Day? The Heartbreaker Liquid Matte Lipstick by Huda Beauty is your best bet! It’s that universally flattering shade of red in almost every makeup artist’s kit. The makeup look ideas are endless with this cult favourite lippie, from classic 1950s to modern casual to ombre. Shop it here.

4. Statement red shoes

Show your mother, sister or yourself some love with a pair of striking red shoes to complement your Valentine’s Day outfit. If you’re on the hunt for one, stop right here! We’ve curated for you these stunning Red Treat Mule Sandals by Chapter 13. Made with crimson suede, this plush and classy pair is sure to turn heads. Wear them with a monochromatic outfit to make a statement. Buy them here.

5. A red clutch

Owning a chic, red clutch is every woman’s desire. This Valentine’s Day, make your sister or best friend your object of adoration with this poppy red Celia clutch from Hermosa by Ana. The solid, bright hue and modern, geometric shape makes this piece a bold statement that’ll instantly dress up a plain ensemble. You’re sure to make your lady Valentine feel extra special with this pick. Click here to buy.

