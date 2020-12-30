5 makeup trends to rock this winter

As the months get colder, the need to wear a comfy sweater and drinking hot cocoa is all we can think about. But fun and glamorous makeup trends can prove to be a major mood lift in this chilly weather as they can transform your dull face and elevate it to radiant look in a matter of seconds.

Winter makeup is all about dark lips, fun eye looks, strobing highlights, and bushy brows. We have rounded up 5 makeup trends that we are loving this winter season. Keep on reading to find the perfect products to create these looks:

1. FLUFFY BROWS

Bail on defined bold brows this winter because the season is all about light feathery bushy brows. To get yours fluttery and fluffy, we suggest you use Miss Rose 2 in 1 Eyebrow Pencil with Brush. As it features a fine square shaped pencil which will come in handy to mimic your eyebrow hair precisely. It is also waterproof so your brows will surely be intact throughout the day. Shop this wonder eyebrow marker here.

2. FOIL EYESHADOW

Throw it back to the 70s because foiled and sparkly eye shadows are surely making a comeback this winter season. A good pigment-packed eyeshadow all over the lid will surely make you feel glamorous. For a sparkly light-catching eye shadow, we would suggest you use Makeup Revolution London – Flawless Foils. It comes along with an Intensifying Primer that works with Flawless Foils to create a long-lasting finish and vivid color. Shop this dazzling eyeshadow here.

3. BRIGHT EYELINERS

Don’t be boring with black liner and take it up a notch with a striking blue eyeliner. To get your perfect bright eyeliner look, we would suggest you get NYX Professional Makeup – Slim Eyeliner in shade Electric Blue. It will give you the perfect pop of color making you look all glammed up and adding a fun factor to your look. Shop it here.

4. BOLD LIPS

You can never go wrong with a good classic red lip and winter is a perfect time to rock a bold red pout. The MAC Patrick Woo will surely woo your admirers when you will pair it with your foiled eyeshadow. It is a cool-toned medium-dark red with a satin finish, perfect to complement all skin tones. Shop this perfect red lip shade here.

5. RADIANT SKIN

Glow like there is no tomorrow! Don’t let the dry weather be an excuse for dull skin and get your bronzed glow on. BH Cosmetics – Wild and Radiant Palette can be your perfect pick to get that glow-y skin. It features four shimmering, highly pigmented, high-impact powders, from pale champagne beige to sun-kissed copper bronze, this can be used on the face and body to warm up skin tone, enhance contours, and highlight features. Shop this perfect palette here.

