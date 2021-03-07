5 movies & TV shows that will inspire the woman inside you

Celebrating the Women’s History Month i.e. March as well as International Women’s Day on 8th March, it is the perfect time to list down films and TV shows that explore the challenges and triumphs of the female experience.

A mix of old and new, these are documentaries, biopics and fictional stories that honour the strength, courage and stories of achievements of women who dared to make a difference. Some are contemporary tales about compelling female characters navigating modern life. Here are our picks:

1. Firefly Lane — Netflix

Firefly Lane is a recently released web series that focuses on female friendship. The Netflix series stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as Tully and Kate – two lifelong friends who face many obstacles throughout their journey from childhood to adulthood. A bit of a tearjerker and gripping in one go – not to be missed.

2. Hidden Figures – Disney Plus

Hidden Figures is an uplifting story released in 2016. The Oscar-nominated biopic follows the Black female mathematicians who were instrumental in helping NASA during the space race. Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson are the names that were brought to life by the phenomenal performances of Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe respectively.

3. Athlete A – Netflix

The 2020 documentary is about the systematic sexual abuse of elite young female gymnasts by USA Gymnastics team doctor, Larry Nassar. It is harrowing but the strength and perseverance of the athletes who went on record with their stories, facing their abuser in court, is nothing short of heroic. Nassar, along with those who enabled his widespread abuse, took so much from these young women, but no one could take away their courage or humanity.

4. Moxie – Netflix

Moxie on Netflix tells the story of shy teen, Vivian, who grows tired and fed up of the sexist and toxic atmosphere at her high school and wants to make a change. Inspired by her mother’s (Amy Poehler) rebellious activist past, she starts an anonymous (maga)zine called Moxie that exposes the injustices that the girls face in the school, sparking a coming-of-age revolution in the process.

5. Yearly Departed – Amazon Prime

Yearly Departed in itself is a celebration of female talent. The comedy, described as “hilarious, absurd and life-affirming”, stars Phoebe Robinson, Tiffany Haddish and Sarah Silverman as they lay to rest the year that never seemed to end.

