5 must-have makeup products to create perfect smokey eyes

Dramatic smokey eye makeup can be a girl’s best friend or worst foe. Whether black or brown, there must be instances when you tried it out and it was a failure. Smudged eyeliners and raccoon eyes are quite common if right products are not used and hence if you need to create a look that will surely turn heads, pick and choose wisely.

Here we have a break down of exactly what products do you need to channel your inner diva and create the most celeb-approved eye makeup look.

1. WET n Wild — Color Icon Brow Pencil

The first step towards achieving a smokey eye look is filling your eyebrows, as the eyebrows shape the face and create a dimension for a picture-perfect look. This Wet n Wild Icon Brow Pencil has a creamy texture and excellent color pay-off, hence a great pick to give shape to your eyebrows. Shop this pocket-friendly eyebrow pencil here.

2. MUA — Professional Eyeshadow Primer

To create a well-blended smokey eye, you must have a smooth base that makes it easier to blend colors without dealing with any patchiness. This MUA Eyeshadow Primer is best to enhance your eyeshadows and create nicely smokey goodness on your eyes. Shop this eye primer here.

3. MUA– Pro 15 Shade Eyeshadow Palette — Twilight Delight

An essential part of dark smokey eyes is picking an excellent eyeshadow palette. This Pro Eyeshadow palette by MUA in the shade Twilight Delight is our pick to create pretty eyes. With several colors to choose from, a buttery texture and highly pigmented shadows, this palette is all you need to create an alluring smokey look. Shop it here.

4. MAC — Kohl Power Eye Pencil – Feline

The next addition to your kit is an eye pencil to complete this sexy look. This MAC Kohl pencil in the shade Feline is ideal for putting in the waterline to achieve a seductive look. Putting black eyeliner in your waterline will tie the whole look together, leaving you looking nothing less than a goddess. Shop it here.

5. Rimmel Scandal Eyes Mascara — Volume Flash

Last but not the least to complete the flawless smokey eye makeup, you must add a lot of mascara to add length and volume to your lashes. This adds more drama and power to the entire look. This Rimmel Scandal Eyes mascara is perfect for adding the right volume and length to your lashes with a clump-free formula and highly pigmented color pay-off. Shop this mascara here.

