5 must-have mascaras for dramatic lashes

We all love a little drama when it comes to our eyes. A dose of fluttering eye lashes can take your finished look one step ahead and give you that smoldering diva look without putting in too much effort. With a lot of mascara options available in the market from the drugstore to high-end hits, we are sure it can get a little overwhelming to choose which mascara is worth your money.

Fret not, we have rounded up 5 must-have mascaras that will give your lashes all the flutter and drama. Keep reading to find your perfect match.

1. Maybelline – Snapscara

Want that effortless flutter in no time? Then you should get your hands on Maybelline Snapscara which will not only give you long luscious lashes but will deliver a smooth and clump-free volume in just one swipe. If you have got sensitive eyes then this mascara will be your best friend as it consists of a formula that you can apply and remove literally in a snap just as the name suggests. Get it here.

2. Luscious Cosmetics – Curl Addict Mascara

If your lashes lack that curl and definition then you need this iconic Luscious Cosmetics Curl Addict Mascara. It features a water-resistant formula that will give you perfect and voluminous lashes with the right amount of length without turning your lashes into a crunchy dried mess. It also features a triple helix design brush which has the right amount of flexibility and will hug every lash with utmost precision and perfection. Shop it here.

3. MAC – Zoom Fast Black Lash

If you are willing to spend some extra cash for those long fluttering eyelashes then we will recommend you MAC’s bestseller Zoom Fast Black Lash Mascara. A carbon black mascara with a creamy and velvety formula that will give you a nice length and curl that will last you all day long. Voluminous lashes are just one mascara away now. Get it here.

4. L’Oréal – Lash Paradise Mascara

This L’Oréal Real Lash Paradise Mascara will take your lashes to paradise with voluptuous volume and an intense black formula. Accompanied by a soft wavy bristle brush that holds the maximum amount of the product that helps in volumizing and lengthening the lashes. If you are on the hunt for no flaking, no smudging, and no clumping mascara then this one is for you. Shop here.

5. Bourjois – Volume Glamour Max Mascara

Get ready to get that voluminous and full flutter lash effect with Bourjois Volume Glamour Max Mascara. It has an intense black formula which will give your lashes a long-lasting curl throughout the day. It consists of a mega brush with 500 ultra-fine and soft bristles which will hug every lash with precision. Get your Bourjois Glamour Max Mascara, here.

