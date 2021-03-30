5 pair of flats to complement your summer outfits

With summer season in its full bloom, most of us are ready to swap our heels and close-toe shoes with some cute and fun flats which are not just easy to wear but will look trendy and comfortable with all our easy and stylish summer outfits. We have listed down five cute pairs of flats which will complement all your seasonal wardrobe changes, be it eastern or western.

Find your sole-mate down below:

1. Soma International — Apple Punch

These Soma Apple punch flats are one of the best-selling flats which feature a cute and timeless bow design at the front which oozes summer vibes like no other. This exquisitely handcrafted footwear will surely be a hit in your wardrobe this summer and you can also get these in a bunch of summery colours. Shop them here.

2. Illume Shoes — Eden Slides

Live your summery floral fantasy while rocking these pretty and feminine Eden Slides by Illume Shoes. A slip-on style embellished with 3D flowers in hues of gold and silver. Rock these pretty slip-ons with a fresh summer-inspired manicure for that show-stopping look. Get these pretty Eden slides here.

3. JootiShooti — Pineapple Stuck

There is nothing that screams summer more than this fun and fresh-looking JootiShooti Pineapple Stuck slides. A modern twist on the traditional kohlapuri style with some sleek and subtle golden details, finished with a fun Pineapple patch to give a cool summer vibe. Shop these fun slides here.

4. Runway — Cherry Blossom Slides

If you are on the hunt for some cute, trendy yet equally affordable slides then your wardrobe needs these Cherry Blossom slides by Runway. Perfectly handcrafted slides for everyday wear to match your eastern or western clothes. It features a slide-on style with a cute knotted bow detail at the front in a gorgeous cherry blossom shade. Shop it here.

5. Chapter 13 — Daisy

Don’t let boring shoes ruin your perfect outfits this summer and get your hands on these pretty and comfortable Chapter 13 Daisy slides. A perfect summer-inspired flats featuring a soft comfortable sole covered with faux leather and decorated with crochet daisy flower applique while beautifully adorned with oversized pearls and sequin details. Shop these here.

comments