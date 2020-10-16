5 pairs of statement earrings to add to your collection now!

Take a minute to think about it. You’re all dressed up for an evening out and you’re looking great but there’s something amiss. The one thing that’ll complete your head-turning look is a pair of unmissable statement earrings that’ll do all the talking for you!

No matter what the season, time or occasion, statement earrings are surely one of the overarching trends that’ll never go out of style. They’re the perfect accessory to jazz up any boring and casual outfit. To make your life easy, we’ve picked five statement earrings that are a perfect fusion of modern and traditional, from our favourite jewellery brand, Esfir.

Take a look at our five top picks and get ready to shop your favourite ones…

1. SAMUI SUN

Get your hands on these beautiful Esfir Samui Sun earrings, which are a whimsical twist to gold hammered discs. Crafted and plated with 18k gold and adorned with beautiful pearls, these gold earrings will complement your modern or eastern looks while encapsulating the adventurous spirit of autumn. Shop these beauties here.

2. FALCON’S FURY

Crack the dress code and adorn your ears with these extraordinary Falcon’s Fury earrings from the brand’s Seven Deadly Sins Collection. Crafted with 24K gold plating, decorated with beautiful stones combination of pearls and sandstone, and finished with delicate meena kari detailing, these intricate and yet interesting earrings are subtle and yet spectacular. Shop these statement earrings here.

3. IDLE PETAL

This Idle Petal pair of Esfir earrings are classic, bringing in a touch of the east and aura of summer. Plated with glistening and high quality 24k gold, beautifully adorned with pearls and finished with delicate meena kari detailing, these Idle Petal earrings will perfectly go with all your outfits. Shop these beauties here.

4. FORBIDDEN ROSE-OPAL

Even though it’s autumn now, it’s never too late to adore and appreciate florals, which is why these Forbidden Rose Opal earrings from Esfir are so irresistible. Cut in beautiful floral shapes from 24k gold plating, these dangling earrings are finished with delicate opal stones that lend them a sophistication you’re looking for. They’ll prove to be accent pieces for literally everything in your wardrobe and give you a picture-perfect look. Shop these here.

5. SIREN’S SONG

This Siren’s Song by Esfir mimics the serene scenery of the ocean. A part of ‘Lust’ under the Seven Deadly Sins Collection, this piece embodies the sensuous nature of underwater creatures. These sirens are crafted from 24k gold plating, decorated with pearls and lapis and delicate meena kari finishing, and will sing a song no one will be able to resist. Shop this one of a kind piece from Esfir here.

comments