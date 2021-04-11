5 Pakistani candle companies that offer a wide variety of unique scents

Candles work wonders for a wide variety of uses. From elevating your space with mood-enhancing scents to serving as decoration to brighten up your homes, they also make for excellent gifts. Whatever the purpose, it’s great that several international and local candle brands have emerged offering a diverse range of options and fragrances to choose from.

From coastal candles reminding of beach breezes to floral scented candles that smell like botanical gardens, there’s a candle perfect for every mood and season. There are unlimited options available, however, if you’re searching for homegrown labels in the spirit to support local brands, we’ve got you covered.

Here are our top favourite Pakistani candle companies that offer scents that are fruity, musky, crisp, romantic, subtle, rich, and everything in between:

The Karachi Candle Company

The Karachi Candle Company is Pakistan’s first scented soy wax candle company. Founded by childhood best friends Sana Sajun and Neha Mashooqullah in 2015, the brand has grown from a small start-up to a multinational company over the years.

Karachi Candle Company has a variety of wonderfully scented candles which makes it so hard to pick one! From Motia Noir, a jasmine based tribute to Karachi to their boldest scent to date, Oudh Ul Laila and ideal mixes of sweet, spicy and festive favourites, there’s something for everyone.

Body Care Essentials

Body Care Essential’s is a passion project that aimed to turn simple self-love products into wholesome experiences.

Their scented soy wax candles are made in small batches with the utmost care to preserve the richness of each blend. Every candle is designed to appeal to the senses and transform your environment through its aroma.

Whether you’re a fan of florals, musky, earthy scents or just pure bliss, they’ve got it all covered.

Honey, I’m home

As suggested by the name, if you want a scent that feels like it was made especially for you, try Honey I’m Home candles. When your waxy bundle of joy arrives, grab your fave fuzzy blanket, the remote, and light one up and give yourself some me-time.

Every signature blend the brand has created for their Perfumed Surround is custom made, frantically redone till a sharp note of perfection is achieved. The range is a feast for your senses.

Their premium collection of hand-poured, 100% pure bee-soy candles are offered in the scents – Autobiography, Doubleshot On Ice, Ink & Poetry, Letters to Rose and The Holiday.

Musk by Mushk

Mushk Kaleem has been ruling the Pakistani modelling industry for a while. She has now ventured into business with a range of scented candles.

The entrepreneur recently introduced Musk by Mushk. Potential buyers have the option to choose from the following scents: Wild Mulberry, Coffee Vanilla, Lavender, Jasmine Citrus, Woodfire, and Cherry Blossom.

Colish

Using olfactory inspiration drawn from nature itself, every fragrance at Colish is particularly produced to transform an everyday routine into a sensory experience.

Contemporary blends that make extraordinary scents; you’re bound to fall in love with each scent as you explore. Just burn one of the soothing scented candles and experience a vibe like never before.

As Ramazan approaches us, you can also gift your loved ones these irresistible scents to make this Holy month much more peaceful and insightful. Which one is your favourite?

