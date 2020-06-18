5 reasons why DHA Bahawalpur is your dream destination

Ever wonder that if you were ever asked to live in the city of your dreams, where would it be? Well… considering you have to find a location in Pakistan, Defence Housing Authority has some great projects lined up for you. At the edge of the Cholistan Desert, DHA Bahawalpur is indeed a value addition project that serves as a junction for Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan, keeping you closer to three provinces of the country.

The project highlights the most beautiful aspects of the 11th largest city of Pakistan, Bahawalpur and invites in investors from all over the country and aboard, paving a road to Pakistan’s economic revival through real estate. It is the first planned community of such scale in the area which has set standards for other modern developmental projects.

Inimitable DHA Bhawalpur is in progressive negotiations with international and local joint venture partners for recreational animality services. As per the current state, Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) have been signed with Shaukat Khanum, Nation Defense University and National University of Modern Languages (NUML) while many are in the stream.

Here is an insight into why DHA Bahawalpur is a city of your dreams:

1. Rich cultural heritage

Bahawalpur is a city which is home of the kings and nawabs of the East. With architectural attractions dating back thousands of years like Noor Mahal, Darbar Mahal, Derawar Fort, Tomb of Bibi Jawindi and Abbasi Mosque, the city is deeply rooted in royal heritage. A development project like this will resurface the marginalized South Punjab back on the tourist map, serving as a beacon of hope.

2. Modern development

The aim of DHA Bahawalpur project is to deliver a world-class, integrated, sustainable city to the remarkable people of Bahawalpur with opportunities to live, work and learn in a sustainable manner. DHA Bahawalpur is a city of your dreams in all respects whether socially, economically or environmentally. It is master planned township complemented by residential, commercial, institutional, cultural, civic and recreational opportunities to create desired lifestyle.

3. Unique demographics The city has unique demographics due to its proximity to a desert. This is lifetime opportunity to live in a safe and protected locality close to the nature with all modern amenities. Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally is also one of the main attractions for enthusiasts.

4. Land of arts & crafts

With close connection to Cholistan, Bahawalpur also has a rich cultural heritage and is famous as the land of arts and crafts. The city is well known for its pottery made of clay. The artisans are renowned in shaping delicate pottery with decorative painted patterns. Other handicrafts include chunri, gindi commonly known as ralli (made with

patches of clothes), mukesh work on clothes and dyed dupattas as well as khussas.

5. Relaxing lifestyle

DHA Bahawalpur is conceptualized on developing a city with premier community lifestyle. DHA has established itself with earlier projects as the epitome of urban development by creating residential communities for diverse populations in much larger cities like Karachi and Lahore. Thus, the gradual but sustainable progression of the project is guaranteed. So far they are working on projects like a mini zoo, a sunday bazaar, joy land, placements of digital LED screens and a food park etc along with residential housing.

Take a closer look at the project here:

comments