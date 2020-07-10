5 reasons why ‘Pyar Ke Sadqay’ is beyond redemption now

Admit it, we love Mahjabeen and Abdullah as much as we love Yumna Zaidi and Bilal Abbas, who are playing the eccentric duo in Pyar Ke Sadqay (PKS). Unfortunately, the drama was on the verge of collapse since they re-introduced Shanzay’s track (played by Yashma Gill) and last night’s episode was the last nail in the coffin (quite literally!) Abdullah is remarrying, Mahjabeen is shattered, Mansoora is ignorant, Washma is miserable, Pho is helpless, Sarwar is vile and Munshi jee is dead!

Yes, can it get any worse than this? I think not! The unconventional yet whimsical theme of the play is the highlight of Pyar Ke Sadqay; Sarwar’s predatory behavior was an acceptable plot twist as long as it was neatly integrated in the story but soon it took a back seat and the drama was all about a confused, sad Abdullah who is juggling two women in his life (oldest TV troupe), although he is apparently too stupid to even handle one. Still, I had high hopes because I shipped Abdullah-Mahjabeen as a cute couple until all hell broke loose last night. With only few episodes left to the finale, the writer/director may still give us a ‘happy ending’, but it won’t make us happy!

Here are 5 reasons why we are now convinced that PKS is beyond redemption:

1. Munshi jee’s demise

The last few minutes as well as the promo of the next episode showed that Munshi jee died in jail. Whether he was given a beating or he succumbed to the atrocities of Sarwar isn’t clear yet but this is one development that I didn’t anticipate. Mahjabeen’s mother quite clearly hinted to his daughter that Munshi jee might have to stay in jail forever, but this is unfortunate. How can you expect a daughter, no matter how innocent and naive she is, to forgive the people who stayed silent while her father suffered?

2. Mansoora’s cold attitude

I thought that Mansoora (Atiqa Odho) is against Mahjabeen because she made a harmless remark at her age. Well that may have been a catalyst, however, now she is showing signs of Ostrich Syndrome i.e. she believes that all her problems will go away if she doesn’t accept that Sarwar is a harasser who has been manipulating her family since they day she married him. Her scenes with Sarwar and Washma are testament to the fact that she is in denial. What worsens the situation is that she has ruined Mahjabeen’s family in her ignorance and this cannot be forgiven.

3. The divorce dilemma

Like every other Pakistani drama, a divorce dilemma became the center of PKS as well. The scene where Abdullah signs the divorce papers has been cleverly shot with a statue hiding his hand, so as to not reveal whether he actually signed the paper or not. However, much has been said and done, which proves that he is not an upright fellow. Even if he hasn’t signed the papers in confusion, he has made irreparable mistakes — leaving Mahjabeen defenseless, going on dates with Shanzay, getting engaged and blindly following his dad’s orders — all in the name of innocence; there’s a limit to give benefit of the doubt!

4. No one believes Mahjabeen

Though Mahjabeen’s father is responsible for declaring her a liar in front of her husband, it is still very much heart-breaking to see that no one believes Mahjabeen. Her parents, especially Munshi jee, should have made an effort to safeguard their child but no one ever tells Abdullah or Washma (until last night). The poor girl will swear on the dirt of her father’s grave to convince Abdullah that she is not lying (as seen in promo). That’s not done!

5. Abdullah is irredeemable

We have seen Mahjabeen grooming herself a little and learning English, struggling to adjust in a new world. We have seen her realizing Sarwar’s evil schemes and even confronting him at times. We have also witnessed how she defended Abdullah or helped him. She said that “Abdullah must have tried but he failed to fall in love with her.” But what is the progress report on Abdullah? Zilch! Till episode 25, Abdullah has shown no growth. He is still stupid (or bawala as Mahjabeen puts it), bewildered, diffident and a scaredy cat who never stands up for his wife. Most likely once he realizes what Sarwar has done, he will take a stand but isn’t it too late?

