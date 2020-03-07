5 tips to ace your personal style

Being able to dress chic and stylish every day is a skill that can be difficult to master. Luckily for you, we’ve rounded up a few small and simple ways which will revolutionize the way that you dress up on a daily basis. Whether you are a housewife, a workaholic or party lover, these advice gems are sure to see you looking fashionable and fabulous every time you step out of the house.

Depending on which walk of life you belong to and what significant role you have to play, we have listed 5 styles. Read on to unlock your personal style.

1. Girl Next Door

If you exhibit all the personality traits of an easy and outgoing girl, you would surely love to dress up like a girl next door. Your wardrobe needs loads of plain or printed t-shirts, a few graphic tees will be exciting too. Wear them with wide legged or skinny jeans and white sneakers. A backpack or crossbody bag will add more fun to the look.

2. Diva in the House

Have you ever noticed the popular girls in almost all of the chick-flick movies? Do you want to be one? If yes, then the following clothing and accessories might help you maintain a diva’s look. Find a mid-length dress or a jumpsuit. Wear it with high heels or block heels and complement it with a stylish clutch.

3. Contemporary Mama

Being a mom and a fashionista is demanding; keeping your style intact throughout the day while juggling both these roles is surely a challenging task. Mum’s nowadays are always on-the-go. We have made it easier for you to choose your fashion essentials whenever you are on the run to pick your kids from the school or get some groceries! To get a simple yet chic look, you can opt for culottes and chiffon shirts (batwing blouse). Pair it with sandals or funky slippers and a tote bag.

4. Epitome of Elegance

Some people have a charm and decency in their personality that makes them stand out. If you feel you fall under this category, try carrying the following fashion must-haves to personalize a look. Find nude or black pants; they can be dress pants or tailored trousers but not denim. Another styling option is knee-length skirts with fitted blouses. Pointy-toe heels and a wrist watch will complement this look!

5. Workaholic Woman

If you are workaholic, you might have faced time constraints to look for the best fashion choices. To save time, we have listed below the fashion essentials for you. Get your hands on a 2-piece suit, plain or printed, which ever suits your personal style. Pair it with loafer shoes, a clutch or top handle bag, sunglasses and a wrist watch.

We hope we have helped you to pick personalized fashion essentials according to your career choices. For an amazing shopping experience, visit pk.ezbuy.com.

