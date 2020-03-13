5 ways to style your lawn this summer ft. Zainab Chottani Luxury Lawn 2020

The first fashion season in Pakistan is here i.e. summer season, giving way to fresh and breezy lawn collections and what better to start the shopping spree with other than bright, bold and beautiful fabrics. No women in Pakistan can resist the pull of a good lawn collection to beat the summer heat and designers like Zainab Chottani know what works this time of the year, hence she has launched her Luxury Lawn 2020 volume with a serene and exotic campaign shot at the Maldivian islands.

After covering the shoot first-hand, Something Haute has brought you a rundown of five chic ways to wear lawn this summer featuring Hira Mani as the face of Zainab Chottani’s Luxury Lawn 2020:

1. Play with the hemline

Both short and long hemlines are trending this summer. While short hems look good usually as easy-breezy tunics, longer hems signify more panache. Opt for a floor-length shirt if your are dressing up for a formal event.

2. Opt for solid colours

Keeping in mind the heat wave, women in Pakistan prefer subtle shades in summer. Get your hands on a few solids — bold or pastels, whichever you love — intensified by chikankari or cross stitch that lands a luxury element to your outfit.

3. Go for white or neutral coloured lowers

If your shirts have a busy print, always pair them with white or neutral hued lowers. This will balance the overall look and make it appear more chic.

4. Discover the many uses of the dupatta

Some of Zainab’s prints have a heavy jacquard dupatta which can be made into s shirt. A dupatta can also be transformed into a half sari because the chiffon quality is premium. You can also get it stitched in a modern but modest kaftan which is long, loose yet stylish.

5. Be more adventurous

Mix many delicate patterns with bolder ones. Though clashing patterns and colors in tricky but throwing in some animal print, Turkish motifs, floral designs in one outfit may take your style game up a notch.

Watch the complete video to know more tips and tricks here:

