5 YouTube fitness channels to follow for a good at-home workout

With Ramazan starting and the world still under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s easier than ever to get fit at home. Ramazan already brings our diets to a healthy balance and all we need is a workout added to our routines to get that ideal body this summer. Lucky for us, YouTube has all the at-home workouts you could possibly need. However, there are too many channels and too many workouts to choose from. So we’ve narrowed it down to a few options for you.

Here’s the top 5 workout channels for you to follow on YouTube.

1. The Fitness Marshall

If you also hate working out, then this channel may be your answer. Fitness guru Caleb Marshall combines hit pop songs by Kelly Clarkson, Sia, Dua Lipa, and many more and mixes them with dance moves that help you break a sweat and have fun doing it. Not only that, but he also uses a group of people with diverse body shapes and sizes as backup dancers!

2. HASfit

Don’t be overwhelmed by the sheer amount of videos on this channel or else you’ll miss out on a great option! HASfit not only has over a thousand videos of different workouts but also a range of videos as short as a 12-minute oblique workout, to longer programs like a 30-day ab challenge, you won’t find a lack of challenging options. To keep up with the workouts, the channel’s website also provides detailed dietary plans for people of different dietary restrictions.

3. Fitness Blender

This channel is run by a husband and wife duo that specializes in exercises for busy people. Daniel and Kelli have put together over 500 workouts, and most of them are designed to be quick. You can find workouts for just the amount of time you have available, from 5 to 45 minutes. The videos are simple and easy to understand and provides just the right motivation you need.

4. Jessica Valant Pilates

For people who want to try a different kind of workout aside from the traditional cardio exercises, this is the place for you. Check out Jessica Valant Pilates, a channel full of full-length, ad-free workouts to help you hone the art of lengthening and toning your body.

5. Sara Beth Yoga

Sara Beth’s yoga videos transform your surrounding into a zen studio. The best part about her videos is that she isn’t afraid to show imperfection. With yoga, it’s easy to lose your balance and we see that even instructors fall out of their perfect postures at times. She’s been uploading yoga flows since 2012, releasing both relaxing sessions as well as strength classes for when you really want to work up a sweat.

comments