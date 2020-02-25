6 fabulous finds to style your living space

Now that spring season is here, do you feel like something is missing from your living space? Does your living room look and feel a bit too dull post-winter? Or are you simply bored of the look of your study? If yes, it’s time to bring some life to your home. Stop right here – we’ve curated 6 stand-out pieces that will jazz up your living space with a newness you are sure to love.

1. Printed cushions

Gone are the days when dull neutrals were the way to do up your living room. Re-doing the entire space can cost an arm and a leg, so why not throw in some pops of colour here and there? Printed cushion covers like this one from Rizaries is just what you need to liven up monochromatic upholstery. They come in an array of fun hues that scream spring and summer. Shop them here.

2. Knotted throw pillows

If you’re a fan of avant-garde decor, a knotted throw pillow would be a great addition to your home. We absolutely love this one in a soft pink hue that’ll add a fresh, spring accent anywhere you like. Place it amidst the pillows on your bed, in the middle of a sofa or even on your office seat. What’s more, it’s sized just right for travelling! Buy it here.

3. Aromatic candles

Nothing revives the senses better than a floral-scented candle, especially after a dull, dreary winter. We love the Calm Handpoured Candle from Aura Crafts for it’s no ordinary buy. Handmade with love, the lavender fragrance infused in this fabulous find makes it the perfect relaxation fix after a long, tiring day. Light it up in the main entrance or the living room to welcome your guests with a soothing aura that lasts for hours. Buy it here.

4. Faux fur cushions

If you’re bored of sleeping on old-school pillows as bland as bed sheets, this super cute, faux fur pillow is just what you need. It’s fun to cozy up on a lazy day when all you want to do is watch Netflix and munch on your favourite snacks. We’re gushing over the coral pink hue that’s trending for spring/summer 2020. Forget the hassle of matching cushions with bed linen or upholstery because this furry find has a place wherever you keep it. Yes, the chairs in your balcony and your car seat count! Click here to buy.

5. Essential oils

Have you ever walked into a space infused with an unforgettably distinct, sweet smell? The secret most likely lies in infusing an aromatic essential oil over a burner. When we think fresh scents, we think citruses. You can’t go wrong with this Citronella Essential Oil from Aura Crafts. Made with pure citrus oils, this one is a magical wake-me-up remedy in a bottle. Infuse a few diluted drops over an oil diffuser or burner to create a fresh feel to or eliminate unpleasant odours from just about any space. Shop it here.

6. Hand-loomed rugs

Wall-to-wall carpeting is a pain to maintain. If you want to give your humble abode some character, go for an Afghan rug like this one. The bright, floral pattern is truly reminiscent of spring, making for a great addition to your home’s interior with the change of season. Beside, hand-loomed rugs are timeless classics that, alone, instantly transform the look of a main entrance, hallway or any other living space you fancy. If you really want to get creative, hand this piece of art on the wall of your hallway – it’s a definite showstopper which, might we add, will last you a lifetime. Grab yours here.

