Haute Picks: 6 mehndi artists to follow for quirky designs this Eid

Mehndi is as much part of our festive culture as traditional attire so it goes without saying that every chaand raat (evening before Eid) is dedicated to hours of henna application on hands. Unfortunately, as we are confined to our homes this year, Eid ul Fitr celebrations are going to be a little different. We can no longer visit our favourite mehndi artist or a salon, so what’s the alternative?
Pretty much like every other time, our savior in lockdown ‘Instagram’ has come to our rescue. In any ordinary situation, we would have urged you to take an appointment and get your hands painted from some of these local mehndi experts but desperate times require desperate measures. So, we have compiled a list of 5 pages (local & international) which have a range of designs that you can scroll through, save your favourites, try to replicate and then tag them in your artistic recreations. Take inspiration, create and give credit where it’s due!
Contemporary
Girls have started liking unconventional designs which appear more like tattoos and less like elaborate bridal mehndi. If you want your palms to stand out as much as your dress and shoes, check out designs by Dr. Azra here:
If you want something more intricate, message-oriented as well as thought-provoking, visual artist, The Solo Girl, may be what you’re looking for.

𝑰𝒏 𝑶𝒖𝒓 𝑯𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒔 – 𝑳𝒊𝒐𝒏 HAPPY WORLD LION DAY 🦁 Happy roaring!! Project concept : @nadishasidhu Design conception and Mehndi Art by @thesologirl In Africa, @disney, @lionrecovery and @wildnetorg have joined hands in an initiative to help lion populations and their landscapes thrive. You can learn more about it here https://partners.disney.com/the-lion-king-protect-the-pride. Join the effort. Continue to share stories, while creating awareness on the need for being kinder to the earth and responsible towards it. Its time or maybe even a little past. . . #protectthepride #lion #lions #bigcat #catlovers #catsofinstagram #wildlife #conservation #disneythelionking #africanlion #girlion #asianlion #wildlifeconservation #worldlionday #henna #hennaart #mehndi #mehndiart #mehndilove #mehndidesign #hennalove #hennaartist #hennadesign #animalart #liondeclarations
Minimalist
For those of you who like tiny and quirky designs, the idea is to use mehndi that leaves dark stains so that the petite motifs are prominent. Check some designs by mehndi artist Samah here:
Unconventional
While we strongly believe that this art should be best left to the artist, Sara’s henna designs are hard to resist. They are like illustrated short stories and she puts a lot of effort in these designs. However, there is no harm in trying a seemingly simplistic one!

**COVID-19 at a henna glance.** Putting people in self isolation mode so Mother Nature can show its magic once again. Stop. Reflect. Start fresh. 🐦 🌷 🐬 • Design inspired by @krunaltailorhennaartist • #sarashenna #instagram #henna #hennaart #mehndiarts #hennatattoo #mehendi #lovemywork #hennadesign #mehendi #mehendidesign #naturalhenna #organichenna #originalhenna #naturalmehendi #hennastain #hennasupplier #pakistanhennasupplier #karachihennaartist #hennaartist #instahenna #covid19 #pandemic #reflect
White Ink
Although mehndi is supposed to be dark brown or reddish in tone, there is another variety i.e. white mehndi. It seems interesting to look at so why not try it this year. Here are some designs by Singaporean artist Hennabelle:

Among one of my masterpieces during last decade 😍 INTRICATE DESIGN BY @hennabelle #hennattdi #hennakj #hennabukitdamansara #hennasunway #inaiselangor #inaiinstant #inaipuchong #inaisubang #inaisunway #inaipj #hennaputrajaya #hennapuchong #whitehennakl #whitehennaselangor #whitehennaputrajaya #hennausj #whitehennapuchong #hennasingapore #hennabrunei #inaisingapore #mehndisingapore #bridesjournal #hennaputrajayacyberjaya #hennabangsar #hennattdi

Spontaneous design by @hennabelle for @ezlynieddy ♥️♥️♥️ #hennaserikembangan #hennattdi #hennakj #hennabukitdamansara #hennasunway #inaiselangor #inaiinstant #inaipuchong #inaisubang #inaisunway #inaipj #hennaputrajaya #hennapuchong #whitehennakl #whitehennaselangor #whitehennaputrajaya #hennausj #whitehennapuchong #hennasingapore #hennabrunei #inaisingapore #mehndisingapore #bridesjournal #hennaputrajayacyberjaya #hennabangsar #hennattdi
Old-school
Many of us still stick to a simple circle on our palms and painted finger tips. Here are a few designs by Kolachi Mehndi to help you revamp old-school designs and make them more appealing.

A not yet mature stain from our Kolachi Luxury Cone! Swipe to see a day and night stain. The night picture is a 30 hour stain. We deliver pure, natural, chemical-free mehndi all over Pakistan. Check our highlights or DM for details! Design @hennabydivya applied by the talented @henna_by_ridma . . #kolachiluxurycone #makemehndinaturalagain #naturalhennapakistan #kolachimehndi #nofilter

24 hour Luxury Cone stain! Henna paste kept on skin for more than 6 hours, steamed multiple times, scraped off and then Kolachi Care Balm applied. Water touched the skin after 12 hours which is why the stain came out this strong within the first 24 hours. When it comes to natural henna stains, a lot is dependent on not just the skin type but also on the after care of the henna. To make the most of your mehndi application do follow the aftercare and tips we provide! . . . #naturalhennapakistan #makemehndinaturalagain #kolachiluxurycone #mehndidesigns