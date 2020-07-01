6 types of footwear that complement every outfit

With footwear available in a number of styles and colors, you can never blame a woman for having too many shoes. But if you have fallen into a rut and are bored of wearing the same kind of shoes, this is the time to sort out your basic footwear needs with timeless yet trendy styles that complement all outfits in your wardrobe.

Here is a guide on how to select shoes and then mix and match them with your outfits:

1) Heels

There is no denying the fact that a girl can never have enough heels. Also, they are the perfect footwear to pair with almost all your outfits. So get your hands on this trendy quilted strapped perspex heels. These transparent slide heels in basic black will go with nearly every outfit, casual or formal. Shop these here.

2) Kolhapuris

The popular Kolhapuri chappals are a quirky pair of open shoes that have a unique one-toe style. These are traditional footwear perfect for ethnic looks. Not only they are pretty but they are comfortable as well. These Coral Kolhapuris will be an ideal addition to your collection. Shop these here.

3) Flats

Flats are every girl’s first pick for everyday wear. They are chic, comfortable and are available in multitude of designs. These braided twirl flats will be a classic addition in your shoe closet and will complement all your casual outfits. Eastern or western, they look perfect with literally everything. Shop these flats here.

4) Khussas

We recommend that a snazzy pair of khussas are a must-have in every girl’s shoe collection. They come in different colors and patterns and now you can even get customized ones. These SOMA khussas take a modern twist to the traditional khussas. Perfect to pair with ethnic wear as well as denims. Get your hands on these beauties here.

5) Sandals

Sandals give you best of both worlds; they are ideal for ethnic wear as they ooze glam and are comfy for your feet. They look equally stunning with western wear as well. This pair of Illume Rosa Sandals is hard to resist. So, bag these delicate sandals and upgrade your shoe collection by placing an order here.

6) Mules

Mules are sleek and stylish, yet they give feet room to breathe. You can pair them with almost everything, be it eastern wear or a pair of jeans. These Gulab Affair Mules from Chapter 13 are the perfect blend between modern and ethnic. Beautiful rose flowers over it are hand embellished with golden dabka, diamantés and crystals. Shop these mules here.

