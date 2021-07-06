A look back at what we loved about Pakistan International Screen Awards 2020

Everyone loves a good award ceremony; a night filled with glitz, glamour and pizzazz. Not only it is a great escape from the mundane, but it is also exhilarating to see superstars you love in a setting where they are not in a character, and yet they look larger than life. It is that time of the year when award ceremonies celebrate talented individuals and their contributions to our lives.

However, undeniably, no award ceremony has been as fabulous as the first-ever Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) 2020. Held at an incredible venue in the heart of Dubai, the awards took our breath away with dazzling stars and dynamic performances. Let’s rewind and take a look at a few things that we loved about PISA 2020:

1. VIP Treatment

Stars in Pakistan are known for being revered by all and hence they get superstar treatment, but nothing can be compared to how celebs were handled at the PISA ceremony. A-list stars flew in private jets to the majestic city of Dubai and stayed at the Palazzo Versace Hotel. They even had luxury cars at their disposal; yes, we are hinting at Lamborghini, Mercedes, Bugatti, you name it, and traditional Limousines. All the celebrities got sweet rides to reach the venue. It is apparently evident that PISA 2020 exceeded expectations when it came to VIP treatment and nobody can deny that!

PISA2020 Silver screen stars on the red carpet. A magnificent night for Pakistan International Screen awards. Inglot GCC Mesmerise Events THINKUBATOR Adlinkadvpr Salman Iqbal ARY Digital

#pakistanimedia #pakistanisindubai #palazzoversacedubai #livingpalazzoversace #cscpisa2020 #uae #arydigital #awardshow #abudhabi #cocacolaarenadubai Posted by Pakistan International Screen Award on Saturday, February 8, 2020

2. National Anthem

One of the most heartfelt and beautiful moments of the show was Sarah Khan’s performance of the national anthem, which was followed by the UAE national anthem. It was truly a sight to behold signifying the strong bond between both the countries as they stood in support and solidarity for one another. The performance was symbolic of the healthy ties between both nations. The crowd consisting of Pakistanis as well as Emiratis also stood in respect. This goes to show that platforms like the PISA Awards help in building our entertainment industry by showcasing Pakistani talent on international platforms.

#Throwback to the most awaited award of the year Pisa, in where the very talented Sarah Khan showcased her heartwarming performance by singing the national anthem of Pakistan and UAE. Like it much? 💕😍 #pisa2020 Posted by Pakistan International Screen Award on Thursday, June 17, 2021

3. Celebrity Style

Award shows begin with the most anticipated red carpet appearances and celebrities had put their best foot forward at the PISA 2020. Stars graced the red carpet in luxe gowns and tasteful tuxedos, shinning brighter than the Milky Way. Celebrities dolled up in latest fashion trends leaving viewers in awe of their looks, both at the ceremony and on their screens. The ceremony was a sure way to find out what was in vogue in 2020.

4. Memorable Performances

The dynamic performances at the ceremony are unforgettable memories to cherish. Umair Jaswal set the stage on fire with his rocking performance. Bigwigs like Ali Zafar, Momina Mustehsan, Bilal Saeed, Hareem Farooq and several others left the audience enthralled with their acts. From live songs to dance routines, the event was filled with energy and entertainment. The national flag was also displayed in many performances to serve as a reminder of national symbol and to exhibit respect and promote the spirit of patriotism.

Listed above are just a handful of the many amazing things that we loved about the PISA 2020 Awards; hence viewers can’t wait for the next award ceremony!