OneNationOneMillionColors – GulAhmed celebrates Pakistan’s colorful fabric traditions

The days are getting longer and the weather is becoming warmer. This can only mean one thing. Summer is near.

As the season changes, women all over Pakistan get excited to revamp their wardrobes. Lawn is the quintessential fabric to choose for the season due to its lightweight weave and colorful prints.

As the tradition dictates, the lawn season only starts when GulAhmed reveals their Summer Lawn Collection. This year, the lineups celebrate the diversity of fabric artistry present in Pakistan. Drawing inspiration from age-old printing traditions like chunri and block print, GulAhmed has created a modern array of ethnic designs on sustainable, yet breezy fabrics.

The fashion textile powerhouse has set the mood for the summer fashion. With the widest range of colorful prints, there is something for everyone as the collections feature every hue and tint imaginable. From mustard yellows to millennial pinks to classic blues, GulAhmed has created the most inclusive lawn collection of the season suiting the diverse skin tones in Pakistan.

Spread over six distinctive look-books, the Summer 2020 Lawn Collection from GulAhmed is truly the largest lawn launch of the country. Here is a roundup of what you can expect from this year’s rollout.

The Summer Premium Collection is perfect for creating fashionable statement dresses. Tissue silk, Swiss voile, chiffon, jacquard, and Chantilly de Lace are some of the show-stopping fabrics of the collection. The premium collection is a beautiful display of tranquil hues, innovative patterns and incandescent fabrics, all coming together to paint one stylish picture this summer.

The Summer Basic 2020 Collection celebrates the traditional craftsmanship of Pakistan. For this collection, GulAhmed has introduced a unique blend of timeless designs, deep-rooted tones and indigenous textures. The lawn synonymous with grace and finesse is perfect for your daily wardrobe needs. To stay true to its commitment to sustainable fashion, the brand has also introduced the innovative iron-easy finish fabric.

There has been a long-lasting relationship of trust and loyalty between GulAhmed and the mothers of the nation. The fabric brand takes pride in innovating and designing lawn for the women who depend on GulAhmed to provide them with support, comfort and luxury to step out and carry out their work effortlessly. The Tribute to Mothers Collection features stunning unstitched lawn shirts and three-piece suits which are prefect to create shalwar kameez. A traditional favorite, the edit pays tribute to the unsung heroes, lovingly known as mothers.

GulAhmed’s Bagh-e-Gul Collection is all about eye-catching elegance, vibrant hues and chic patterns that will make heads turn. Taking inspiration from nature itself, the collection features vibrant one-piece shirts and two-piece suits that transcend traditional design aesthetics. Each print reflects the art of fusion where color blends beautifully with texture and trend, creating a fresh and joyful experience.

For the cooler days of spring, GulAhmed has created Taani Jacquard Collection 2020. Featuring an exotic blend of quality textured fabric and woven patterns, the Luxury Embroidered Jacquard collection has a class of its own. The brand has redefined summer vogue by introducing ethereal tones and intricate embroidery together in striking three-piece ensembles.

Keeping in mind the modern woman of today, GulAhmed has meticulously crafted the Vintage Garden Collection comprising single ethnic prints. The lawn is a true representation of the nation’s heritage, blended together with modern cuts and sensibilities.

Striving towards an ecosystem where sustainability and fashion can coexist, GulAhmed Summer Collection 2020 features sustainable fabrics as a step to become an environmentally friendly fashion company. Explore the GulAhmed Summer Lawn 2020 Collection now to pre-book your favorites.

