Aagha Ali & Hina Altaf are married!

Amid so much devastation, it is heartening to see some positive news. Actors Aagha Ali and Hina Altaf have adjusted to the new normal quite well and have found their happiness even in such dark times. It appears that the two have gotten married in a small Nikkah ceremony at home, adhering to social distancing protocols.

Both Hina and Aagha made the announcement via their social media accounts.

Hina talked about how initially they weren’t too fond of each other and then eventually became friends and so on. “From hating each other to becoming friends. Best friends and then partners for life. All I thought about him was wrong. This man won my heart. I have not seen someone so loyal and caring. Keeping my happiness above everything. Today we promised each other for making our new life, filled with happiness and laughter, trusting each other and being honest with each other. END OF THE DAY this is what we both wanted,” she wrote.

Aagha posted the same pictures on his Instagram and talked about how this lockdown situation actually helped him see clearly. Being away from Hina made him realise just how much he wanted to be with her. “I loved every second I spent with you and then the lockdown happened. I missed you like a part of me was missing!!! I realised and was sure that I want to spend the rest of my life you and here we are,” he wrote.

In such trying times, it’s great to see people still managing to stay positive and adapting to the situation. We wish the couple a very happy married life ahead!

comments