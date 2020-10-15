Aaminah Haq gives befitting response to Amna Ilyas over body shaming comments

Former Pakistani supermodel Aaminah Haq recently came across an old video where model turned actress Amna Ilyas passed a few inappropriate comments about her health.

The controversy became the talk of the town after an old clip from HSY’s talk show went viral on the social media platforms, in which two models Amna Ilyas and Sadaf Kanwal were playing a harmless game of guessing the celebrity.

When asked about a certain former Pakistani supermodel and actress, Amna Ilyas pointed out how the former actress had put on weight in a rather appalling manner. They were talking about former model cum actress Aaminah Haq.

Taking to Instagram, Aaminah gave a befitting reply and handled the controversy with grace. “A few of you have tagged me in something a certain model/actor said about me. Truth be told, if body shaming me brought some small shred of joy in her life, then you’re welcome. Unhappy people tend to gravitate towards hate, instead of kindness and compassion,” she wrote.

This isn’t the first incident related to body shaming in our entertainment industry, as recently Agha Ali was called out for the same issue when a clip from one of his talk show appearance went viral on social media.

Moreover, recently, Amna Ilyas shared a video about growing obsession with fair complexion in our society.

In her sarcastic take on the issue, she acted like endorsing a fairness cream, but instead of applying the product itself, she applied wheat flour on her face to look ‘fair’ (gori). She shared this on her Instagram handle while adding a caption, “Mera gora bannay ka sapna sach hua… [My dream of becoming fair has come true]. Happy birthday to me!”

Though this seems quite hypocritical, keeping in mind her double standards when it comes to other people’s appearances.

Watch the comments in Tonite with HSY show here:

comments