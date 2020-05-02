To top
2 May

Aamir Liaquat Husain apologises for his insensitive remarks about Irrfan Khan but is that enough?

by Entertainment Desk
He’s done it again. New year, new Ramazan and the same old Aamir Liaquat Husain. Every year he is hired by one TV channel or the other to boast their ratings with his bizarre antics or obnoxious comments. And staying true to his job, he never disappoints.



This Ramazan Aamir Liaquat is hosting a show Jeeway Pakistan on Express Entertainment where, a couple of days ago, he had Adnan Siddiqui as his guest. A clip from the show has since been going viral where Aamir Liaquat jokes about the deaths of Indian actors Irrfan Khan and Sri Devi, both of whom were once Adnan Siddiqui’s co-stars.

 

 

“You are responsible for saving two lives,” he told a bewildered Adnan. “You worked with Sri Devi in Mom, she died. You worked with Irrfan Khan and he’s dead too now. You were offered Mardaani (alongside Rani Mukerji) and Jism 2 (alongside Bipasha Basu) but since you didn’t do those films you saved two lives. Whoever you work with internationally they end up dead,” he continued.

Adnan and Aamir have since both issued statements and apologised.

 

 

“Sometimes you lose control on your words, it happens during a live show. I realised my mistake later on. This shouldn’t have happened. I made a mistake. I am sorry. I respect artists from our neighbouring country,” he said in a video message. Aside from giving credit to himself for issuing an apology though, we wonder what this video indicates at all. Shouldn’t TV anchors be hired for their ability to keep composure and dignity during all conversations?

Adnan Siddiqui — who was visibly upset by Aamir’s comment — also issued a statement, disassociating himself from his remarks.

 

Adnan has said that he has “learnt his lesson” and “won’t be tolerating any such act in the future”. It is worth pointing out though that Aamir Liaquat Husain is a serial offender yet celebrities continue to make appearances on shows hosted by Aamir Liaquat.

 

 

It’s not the first time Amir Liaquat has made headlines for being disrespectful and something tells us it’s not the last either. Apparently that comes to his advantage since it doesn’t affect his work. For him Any publicity is good publicity’ sadly holds true but, we’re hoping there is an end to this vicious cycle soon.

