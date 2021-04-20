Abdullah Siddiqui makes it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List

Abdullah Siddiqui has most certainly made his place in the music industry. From releasing two unique albums back-to-back and singing Peshawar Zalmi’s official anthem Kingdom that became an instant winner, he has proved that he’s here to rule.

The electropop genius has without a doubt taken Pakistan’s indie music scene by storm. The singer, who shot to fame through his original track Resistance on Nescafe Basement’s Season 5 in 2019, has now made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List adding yet another feather to his cap.

He announced the exciting news on social media and shared that he is completely stunned.

“Forbes 30 Under 30. I’m completely stunned and so incredibly grateful,” he wrote thanking everyone who helped him through his journey so far.

“To everyone who helped me get here, thank you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdullah Siddiqui (@abdullah.s.siddiqui)

“Siddiqui began producing English-language electronic music at the age of 11 and started releasing it as an independent artist when he was 16. The native of Lahore has appeared on Nescafé Basement, a Pakistani TV series that showcases the music of underground artists. He has written and produced music for some prominent singers in Pakistan, including Fawad Khan, Meesha Shafi, Shamoon Ismail and Aima Baig,” stated his introduction by the publication.

Several celebrities including Meesha Shafi, who he has previously collaborated with, congratulated him for the big achievement.

“Could’ve been on ‘20 under 20’ but they slow,” commented Meesha while Ushna Shah, Abdullah Qureshi, Ayesha Omar, Natasha Baig amongst others, also cheered and congratulated the rising talent.

Forbes sixth annual 30 Under 30 Asia List features 300 young entrepreneurs, leaders and trailblazers across Asia, all under the age of 30, who are braving the challenging environment brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic and finding new opportunities amidst the new normal. Abdullah Siddiqui’s achievement appears under the entertainment and sports category.

comments