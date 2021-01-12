Abeer Rizvi tests positive for coronavirus

Pakistani model Abeer Rizvi has been hit by the second wave of coronavirus. She took to Instagram to announce that she has been tested positive and share how it has affected her mental health.

Pandemics can be stressful and isolation leads to loneliness. It is a fact that people who were suffering from anxiety and depression before the pandemic have experienced higher levels of uncertainty, fear and anguish.

“It’s been a tough few days,” she wrote adding that more than the virus, the isolation and judgements from the society are what really take a toll on one’s mental health.

“Getting the dreadful coronavirus is one thing but dealing with what one goes through in its aftermath is terrifying. It’s isolation and mental trauma which society puts one through and then the pain of the sickness itself…”

The model added that she’s been through a lot, however, she’s thankful for all those who stood by and showed support.

“I’ve been through hell but I have made it and as the last few days tick by of this nightmare, I want to thank all those who reached out and helped and all those whose love makes me want to emerge stronger than ever,” she concluded.

We wish her a speedy recovery!

