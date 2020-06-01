Abrar Ul Haq in quarantine following positive COVID-19 result

Singer, song-writer turned politician, Abrar Ul Haq, recently announced that he has tested for coronavirus. The PTI worker took to social media to share the news on Sunday.

“My corona test came positive, I am home quarantined, however, Insha Allah, I will keep performing my duties through Skype as Red Crescent and Sahara worker. Please pray for me and all those fighting it,” he tweeted.

My corona test came positive, i am home quarantined, however ,inshahallah, i will keep performing my duties through Skype as Red Crescent and Sahara worker. Please pray for me and all those fighting it. — Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) May 31, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, he also tweeted about the symptoms he was experiencing and pointed out that those who have interacted with him in the last few days should take precautionary measures.

“I am having fever and dry cough since last night and hope it is not Corona however those who interacted with me including Governor Sarwer sb should take precautionary measures,” he said.

I am having fever and dry cough since last night and hope it is not Corona however those who interacted with me including Governor Sarwer sb should take precautionary measures. — Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) May 30, 2020

We wish Abrar Ul Haq a speedy recovery.

comments