1 Jun

Abrar Ul Haq in quarantine following positive COVID-19 result

by Entertainment Desk
Abrar Ul Haq

Singer, song-writer turned politician, Abrar Ul Haq, recently announced that he has tested for coronavirus. The PTI worker took to social media to share the news on Sunday.



“My corona test came positive, I am home quarantined, however, Insha Allah, I will keep performing my duties through Skype as Red Crescent and Sahara worker. Please pray for me and all those fighting it,” he tweeted.

 

 

Earlier on Saturday, he also tweeted about the symptoms he was experiencing and pointed out that those who have interacted with him in the last few days should take precautionary measures.

“I am having fever and dry cough since last night and hope it is not Corona however those who interacted with me including Governor Sarwer sb should take precautionary measures,” he said.

 

 

We wish Abrar Ul Haq a speedy recovery.

