Acclaimed lyricist Shakeel Sohail passes away

Lyricist Shakeel Sohail, who has given us songs that we have appreciated for years, passed away yesterday due to an unexpected heart attack. The writer was known for being one of the most sought-after lyricists in the industry. The news was shared by several media personalities including singer and producer, Shiraz Uppal.

Shiraz shared the news via a post on his Facebook profile.

“Feels like I am left alone once more. Shakeel Sohail has passed away due to a cardiac arrest without any underlying systems. My best friend, brother, the best lyricist, best human I have ever come across. I had known him for the past 25 years. Started my music career with him, he was there with me each and every step of the way. Feels like a part of me has just vanished into thin air. All I can ask you guys is to take out a minute and pray for the departed soul,” he said.

Shakeel was known for his work on the soundtracks for films and television dramas. Some of his famous works include Thaam Lo from Parwaz Hai Junoon and Ghalat Fehmi from Superstar. His most recent work included a collaboration with Atif Aslam called Ik Naya Khuwab as well as Shiraz’s Uppal’s son’s first single — Te Quiero — which was released almost two weeks ago.

Singer: Atif Aslam

Composed & Produced by: Shiraz Uppal

Lyrics: Shakeel Sohail

Mahira Khan and director of Superstar, Ehteshamuddin also sent prayers for the departed.

May his soul rest in peace (Ameen).

