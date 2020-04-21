Actresses as brides: which look do you prefer out of fiction or reality?

It’s no surprise that every Pakistani drama seems to feature a wedding one way or another. Though at times unnecessary, these fictional weddings have allowed us to see our favourite actresses dolled up as brides before they even get married in real life.

Here are some side by side comparisons to how some of our favourite beauties looked in their fictional and real weddings. Let us know which look do you prefer?

1. Sajal Aly

On the left, we see Sajal in her latest character as Aaina in Yeh Dil Mera, where she is acting opposite her real-life husband, Ahad Raza Mir. And on the right is Sajal on her actual wedding day where her look is inspired by her late mother’s bridal look so it goes more on the traditional side.

2. Ayeza Khan

On the left is Ayeza on her wedding day many years ago and on the right is her latest bridal look in her drama Meherposh. Both looks seem quite similar to us from the multi-coloured ensemble to her hair accessories. However, in her fictional look, Ayeza has opted for a softer makeup than her real wedding.

3. Iqra Aziz

On her actual wedding (left) to beau, Yasir Hussain, Iqra opted for an extremely traditional look with a bright red-on-red ensemble accentuated with traditional gold jewellery and a smokey eye makeup. However, in one of her most famous characters yet, as Jia in Suno Chanda, Iqra was seen in a more modern look, clad in a pastel outfit with soft makeup and contemporary dull-gold jewellery.

4. Naimal Khawar

On the left is Naimal in her first and last drama, Anaa, where she played Izza. On the other side, we see Naimal on her real wedding to Hamza Ali Abbasi. It’s obvious that Naimal took plenty of inspiration from her fictional wedding and opted for the same minimal and simple look as Izza.

