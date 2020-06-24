Adnan Sami calls out Bollywood for turning a blind eye towards nepotism

Recently, the Bollywood industry has come under fire for promoting nepotism and neglecting talented outsiders in the industry. From actors and directors to singers and writers, everyone is speaking out against the unspoken injustices that have been normalized over the years.

There is a strong debate that has now divided Bollywood into two groups: the children of influential Bollywood families and newcomers who simply want to make their mark. Former Pakistani singer, Adnan Sami, who moved to India to be a part of Bollywood, also spoke up against the prejudices prevalent in the industry.

He used his Instagram account to make several statements.

Firstly, he called out the Indian film industry for being a mafia. He claimed that the top few movie and music producers have relentlessly tried to control the content. “Have you, the movie & music ‘Mafia’ who have arrogantly entitled yourselves as the ‘self-professed & self-appointed gods’ not learned anything from history that you can NEVER control art & the ecosystem of creativity of any field?” he questioned.

He ended the statement by saying, “ENOUGH!! MOVE OVER!! “CHANGE” is here & it’s knocking on your door!! Ready or Not, it‘s coming in! Brace yourselves!” with a quote by Abraham Lincoln.

Recently he has again posted a statement, this time highlighting the issues with nepotism more directly.

Among many other things that he discussed, the consequences of such practices were the highlight: “We have all been privy to how in recent times roles and positions have been rewarded and the truth is, we have turned a blind eye towards what impact that may be having on the overall climate culture of how our industry (Bollywood) is looked at and most importantly how unwelcoming it makes someone who may not have a lineage feel.”

He later talked about how some outsiders today need help showcasing their talent and are more deserving of the privilege that kids with influential backgrounds are rewarded. “We are there for you and will fight to ensure that you share your gift of God with the world, which God intended!” he added.

