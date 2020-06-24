Adnan Sami calls out Bollywood for turning a blind eye towards nepotism

Recently, the Bollywood industry has come under fire for promoting nepotism and neglecting talented outsiders in the industry. From actors and directors to singers and writers, everyone is speaking out against the unspoken injustices that have been normalized over the years.
There is a strong debate that has now divided Bollywood into two groups: the children of influential Bollywood families and newcomers who simply want to make their mark. Former Pakistani singer, Adnan Sami, who moved to India to be a part of Bollywood, also spoke up against the prejudices prevalent in the industry.
He used his Instagram account to make several statements.
The Indian Film & Music Industry SERIOUSLY needs a ‘Herculean‘ SHAKE UP. Especially in the context of music, New Singers, Veteran Singers, Music Composers & Music Producers – who are being exploited to the HILT!! “Fall into the DICTAT or you’re OUT”… Why is creativity beyond “CONTROLLED” by those you have no clue about ‘creativity’ & are trying to play GOD?? We have 1.3 Billion people in India by the grace of God- Is all that we have to offer is ‘remakes’ & ‘remixes’? For God sake, STOP THIS & allow the truly talented new & veteran artistes BREATH & give you creative peace Musically & Cinematically!!! Have you, the Movie & Music ‘Mafia’ who have arrogantly entitled yourselves as the ‘self professed & self appointed gods‘ not learned anything from history that you can NEVER control art & the ecosystem of creativity of any field? ENOUGH!! MOVE OVER!! “CHANGE” is here & it’s knocking on your door!! Ready or Not, it‘s coming in! Brace yourselves! As Abraham Lincoln said – “You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time!!”
Firstly, he called out the Indian film industry for being a mafia. He claimed that the top few movie and music producers have relentlessly tried to control the content. “Have you, the movie & music ‘Mafia’ who have arrogantly entitled yourselves as the ‘self-professed & self-appointed gods’ not learned anything from history that you can NEVER control art & the ecosystem of creativity of any field?” he questioned.
He ended the statement by saying, “ENOUGH!! MOVE OVER!! “CHANGE” is here & it’s knocking on your door!! Ready or Not, it‘s coming in! Brace yourselves!” with a quote by Abraham Lincoln.
Recently he has again posted a statement, this time highlighting the issues with nepotism more directly.
Among many other things that he discussed, the consequences of such practices were the highlight: “We have all been privy to how in recent times roles and positions have been rewarded and the truth is, we have turned a blind eye towards what impact that may be having on the overall climate culture of how our industry (Bollywood) is looked at and most importantly how unwelcoming it makes someone who may not have a lineage feel.”
He later talked about how some outsiders today need help showcasing their talent and are more deserving of the privilege that kids with influential backgrounds are rewarded. “We are there for you and will fight to ensure that you share your gift of God with the world, which God intended!” he added.