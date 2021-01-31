Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed to share the screen in a ‘fresh series’

Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed are two of the biggest actors in Pakistan. In terms of skill and experience, they’ve both proved that they are an asset for the entertainment industry.

Their characters in the blockbuster drama, Meray Pass Tum Ho garnered great fame and appreciation. Since then, fans have been impatiently waiting for either a sequel or a project where the two get to share the screen once again.

Adnan who played the character of Shehwar in the drama shared an interesting clip on social media making fans curious for details. “What’s cooking?” he captioned the post that features the two artists posing in tailored suits giving us major Harvey Spector vibes.

“Sworn enemies turning friends? Danish and Shehwar burying the hatchet? From daggers drawn to brothers in arms? Meray Paas Tum Ho part 2?” the star continued.

He further acknowledged the love and appreciation that their super hit drama has received.

“Humayun and I were constantly asked these and similar questions during the photoshoot, yet again making us aware of the immense love Meray Paas Tum Ho has garnered and continues to by all of you.”

“For the sake of that adulation and accolades that came our way through Meray Paas Tum Ho, both of us are sharing the screen again in a fresh series, Law and Love,” he went on to further reveal.

“This joint collaboration between Cereal Entertainment and Six Sigma Plus brings your two favourites together in a gripping story. We hope to make Law and Love into a blockbuster too because, as I always say, ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ [I have you]!”

It’s been more than a year since Meray Paas Tum Ho concluded and this news came as an absolute treat for the fans.

