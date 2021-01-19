Adnan Siddiqui aims to promote cross-cultural exchange between Pakistan and UK

Adnan Siddiqui seems to be on a mission to spread love and brotherhood around the world through his craft and influence. After supporting and encouraging Pak-Turk collaborations, he is now striving towards a Pakistan-UK friendship in the form of ‘cross-cultural exchange’.

Read More: Video: Everything you need to know about Pakistan’s biggest ever collaboration with Turkey

The actor met British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner in Islamabad. Sharing the news on social media, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actor revealed how the two countries are in talks to strengthen relations.

“In these times of global inclusivity, the world is an oyster in every sense of the word. I firmly believe that cross-cultural exchange across all fields will shape the new order of diplomacy,” shared Adnan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1)

They talked about strengthening bonds not only through entertainment but also with education and cricket.

“In a meeting with Dr Christian Turner, British High Commissioner, this observation was underscored as we talked about renewed impetus to Pakistan-England ties through education, entertainment and cricket,” he further wrote.

“Thank you, Mr Turner. It was an honour sharing tea and ideas with you. May our friendship grow personally and diplomatically. Thank you Ms Younis for making this happen,” Adnan continued.

Christian Turner also displayed his pleasure and gratitude.

“Bohat maza aya to meet the talented Adnan Siddiqui and Ammara Hikmat,” he said on the official page. “Pakistani TV and films attract a big following in the United Kingdom — working to boost the industry and #UKPakDosti.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BHC Pakistan (@ukinpakistan)

The British High Commissioner to Pakistan was glad to hear about Adnan’s superhit drama Meray Paas Tum Ho and discuss UK Pak Dosti.

Ammara Hikmat, the producer of the long-awaited movie, The Legend of Maula Jutt was also part of the meeting to discuss future possibilities.

“Met the dynamic British High Commissioner Christian Turner today. What a wonderful person. Showed keen interest in taking Pakistan’s robust entertainment industry to new heights,” she shared adding that she had a great time discussing ideas over tea. She revealed that he has pledged his support to project Pakistan’s soft image on the international stage.

Has pledged his support for this key sector that will project Pakistan's soft image on the international stage. See you soon Mr. Turner! #UKPakDosti (2) — Ammara Hikmat (@AmmaraHikmat) January 18, 2021

comments