23 Jan

Affan Waheed all set to make big screen debut this year

by hassan choudary
One of the most sought after TV stars, Affan Waheed is currently busy shooting his debut film, we have learnt. Titled Mastani, the film is being produced by Daniya Nizami and directed by Usman Rizvi who has also written it.



We reached out to Affan for his comment, who confirmed the news and also revealed that Mastani is in fact an amalgamation of comedy, drama and suspense. “It’s an exciting, enthralling and awe-inspiring love journey of a kind-hearted and ordinary man Shakil and his complete opposite love interest, Aaliyah,” he told Something Haute. “One of the reasons I chose this script was that my character didn’t require slapstick humour to make its presence felt,” he added.

 

 

This is certainly exciting news for Affan’s fans who are currently seeing him on TV as Saad in drama serial Ghalati. Needless to say, even we are looking forward to Affan’s big screen debut and will keep you posted about all the latest developments regarding it. In fact, stay tuned, we will soon be revealing who is leading lady is in Mastani!

BTW, Mastani might be coming out on Eid ul Fitr 2020.

hassan choudary
If living in India for 70 years does not prove me to be an Indian, I don’t know what does: Naseeruddin Shah
