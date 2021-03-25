Afsanay by Young Stunners trends on YouTube

Pakistani rap sensation, Young Stunners recently released a video for their song titled Afsanay and it became an instant hit. The music video already has 1.3m views and is trending on YouTube proving their following and fandom.

Written and performed by Talhah Yunus and Talhah Anjum, the music has been produced, mixed and mastered by Jokhay. The video has been directed and produced by Abdul Wali Baloch

Afsanay is from Young Stunner’s latest EP ‘A Tale of two Talhas’ and the song is also being praised by other fellow celebrities and musicians such as Shamoon Ismail.

“Afsanay is not just a song anymore, it’s a journey!” shared Talhah Yunus on Instagram. “Initially this song was a solo & I was willing to make two different versions of it. One for the industry and one for love, until my man Talhah Anjum decided to jump on it & take it to the next level.”

He added that he always wanted to make a video for the song and is delighted with the results.

“Since day one, I wanted to do a video of this song and the only thing I had in my mind was this crazy fog and look what we ended up with. Big S/O to the whole crew for working day and night on this one with all their heart”

People not only praised the song, but they were impressed by the video stating that the musicians have the potential to act as well. Have a look at the Twitter reactions:

My man @talhahanjum can act better than some of these so called actors out there. #Afsanay — DesiHipHop_Clan (@Desihiphop_Clan) March 19, 2021

The videography of this song is beyond amazing. So well performed and also what amazing locations.👏🏾 The song was already a banger but with video it's bomb .com!!! Simply loved every bit of it!!❤️@TalhahYunus @talhahanjum @yngstnr @jokhaay #Afsanay pic.twitter.com/rPSFtAbClL — 🌙 (@eyemnoturfren) March 20, 2021

Afsanay is a masterpiece in terms of Lyrics as well as the concept in the new video.

Moreover the acting skills of @talhahanjum is way better then some KAPOORS of Bollywood. 😂

Real Legends @talhahanjum @TalhahYunus #Afsanay — Lucifer Morningstar (@Darjaal007) March 20, 2021

The concept, song and video are praiseworthy and judging by the comment section on YouTube, devoted fans seem to be on a mission to make it trend on the number 1 position. The trick is to play the song on repeat so that the number of views continues to increase beyond 1.3 million, suggest the fans.

Watch the song here:

