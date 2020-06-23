After Oscars, Golden Globes 2021 postponed due to COVID-19

The Golden Globe Awards are being pushed back amid the coronavirus pandemic and now the rescheduled date is when the Oscars were supposed to be held originally. Next year’s Golden Globes will take place on February 28th, about eight weeks before the 93rd Academy Awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association made the announcement on Monday. Just a week earlier, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that the 93rd Academy Awards telecast has been postponed by two months to April 25, 2021.

The ceremony will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will provide details about eligibility, voting period and nominations timing in the weeks ahead.

The new date means that the results of the Globes could influence Oscar nominations voting, as the process doesn’t begin until a week later on March 5. The Golden Globes have usually been held on the first Sunday of the calendar year as a kickoff to the Hollywood awards season.

