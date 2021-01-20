Ahad Raza Mir does not consider himself to be a ‘star kid’

Everyone knows that Ahad Raza Mir is the son of veteran Pakistani actor, Asif Raza Mir. While acting may be in his genes and he might have been a bit lucky in terms of his first break, he has proved time and again that he’s here to stay through sheer hard work, dedication and flawless acting skills.

During an interview with AB Talks, Ahad explained that although his father was an actor in Pakistan, he kept him away from the entertainment industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahad Raza Mir (@ahadrazamir)

The Yaqeen Ka Safar star moved to Pakistan in 2009 and had no clue about his father’s status in this industry despite having a very strong bond with both his parents.

“One of the most important relationships in my life is with my parents. Maybe I’m too close to them. My mom is like my best friend,” he revealed adding that there’s this respect factor with his father. “Not that there’s any formality, but I’m good friends with my dad too.”

Ahad explained that his father shielded him from stardom getting to his head. Reflecting upon his childhood, the actor shared that identity was already a big challenge.

“I think (my childhood) was good, pretty normal. I think it was hectic in some sense because I moved a lot. I moved between Pakistan and Canada and a lot of travelling in the middle so I kind of feel that identity is a big challenge,” he stated.

While he acknowledges the fact that he is Asif Raza Mir’s son, he claims that it couldn’t guarantee success if he did not work for it. “You are only as good as your last project.”

“If someone says you’re an actor because your dad is an actor. Well, no. A, I did not know that he was an actor. B, I went to university, I studied, that’s what I wanted to do,” he said. “I worked professionally in Canada for many years and I think I was just fortunate that when I came to Pakistan, my career started doing well,” he shared his thoughts on nepotism and being labelled a ‘star kid’.

“My career started doing well and people said it’s because I’m a star kid. But there are doctors whose kids are doctors, there are generations in the army and generations in politics, no one bats an eye. But as soon as there’s a child of an actor who starts doing well, everyone starts yelling ‘nepotism’,” maintained the actor who has learnt the craft and done great theatre work in Canada.

“In order to stay sane, I go and do my theatre work in Canada once in a while when I get time. So that kind of resets everything, brings you right back to where you started,” he shared about how he keeps himself grounded.

Ahad’s performances in dramas Ehd-e-Wafa and Yeh Dil Mera won great appreciation last year and he even won the Betty Mitchell Award for his performance in a theatre play which proves he’s not only a star in Pakistan but wherever he displays his skills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahad Raza Mir (@ahadrazamir)

Regarding upcoming projects, Ahad Raza Mir will be seen next with his wife and onscreen favourite co-star, Sajal Aly in an upcoming web series titled Dhoop ki Deewar on Zee5.

Watch the complete interview below:

comments