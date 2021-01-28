Ahsan Khan feels grateful to become LRBT’s ‘Ambassador of Sight’

Not only is Ahsan Khan a great actor, but he’s also a great human being. The artist is well known for his efforts to help raise awareness for issues that demand attention; be it through his craft or influence. He has now been made Layton Rahmatullah Benevolent Trust’s (LRBT) ‘Ambassador of Sight’.

Hats off to superstar #AhsanKhan for making a difference yet again. #LRBT proudly shares it's first #ambassadorofsight to raise awareness for the cause of #curableblindness in Pakistan. His association with LRBT has been since years and we are indebted to his relentless support. pic.twitter.com/2Pv2HNF552 — LRBT Pakistan (@LRBTPK) January 28, 2021

He has been associated with LRBT for years and the organization is indebted to his relentless support.

“LRBT is the largest NGO of Pakistan, having treated over 46 millions poor patients and performed over 4.5 million eye surgeries free of cost since 1985,” shared Ahsan who is currently impressing fans with his performance in Qayamat.

He further went on to share the importance of this cause and urged his followers to donate generously. “Eyesight is one of the biggest blessings of Allah… It is an honour that I can lend my voice and support to LRBT to help make the dream of sight possible for so many.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahsan Khan (@khanahsanofficial)

According to the organization, 23 million people in Pakistan are either blind or have impaired vision, of those 3 million are children.

LRBT is committed to creating a better Pakistan by preventing the suffering caused by blindness and other eye ailments and we’re glad to see Ahsan Khan use his position of power to support the cause.

