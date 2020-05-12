Ahsan Khan tells Pakistanis to stop trolling Ertuğrul cast!

Turkish TV series Ertugrul is all any Pakistani can talk about. The show has recently started airing in Pakistan and people have already fallen in love with the cast. That love, however, is turning into obsession as some men took it upon themselves to police the female lead — Esra Bilgiç aka Halime Sultan — for not sticking to her character’s persona in real life.

Esra was in for a rude shock when several Pakistani men left comments on her latest Instagram post, criticising her for her style of dressing off-screen. That wasn’t it though. Pakistani fans are in no mood to spare Ertugrul — played by Engin Altan Düzyatan — either and criticised the actor for posting a picture on Instagram with… his dog.

Our very own Ahsan Khan, however, has now jumped to their defence and wants people to stop trolling them right away.

I know people in #Pakistan think it's ok to troll actors here and judge them, atleast spare the cast of #Ertugral it's bloody shameful what's going on! Who the hell are we to do this to them? — Ahsan Khan (@Ahsankhanuk) May 11, 2020

“I know people in Pakistan think it’s OK to troll actors here and judge them, at least spare the cast of Ertugral it’s bloody shameful what’s going on! Who the hell are we to do this to them?,” he tweeted.

God knows if Ahsan’s tweet will have any impact but if this doesn’t stop, Pakistan’s image for sure will be tainted. We are already struggling with stereotypical assumptions about the country around the world, these kinds of actions just put more fuel to the fire.

