Aijaz Aslam takes a trip down memory lane with a series of throwback posts

While we’re stuck in lockdown, people have come up with a series of online challenges to keep themselves occupied and engaged. One such challenge that emerged was the #20yearschallenge which made celebrities dig up old photos to find a picture of themselves at the age of 20. It seems that Aijaz Aslam loved the trip down memory lane and took it a step further with a series of throwback posts from the heydays of his career.

He initially shared a post on his Instagram looking dapper in a tuxedo at the age of 20.

“Here it comes. I finally found a pic when I was 20 years old. I found a few more, will share,” he wrote.

And he did indeed live up to his promise. First he shared a throwback picture with Indian actress Shweta Tiwari, best known for her role as Prerna in the Indian soap Kasauti Zindagi Ki.

“Throwback 2005 drama serial DOST with Shewta Tiwari. It was shot in Malaysia. Those days most of the dramas were shot abroad, ” he said in the caption accompanied by the post.

His next shared a throwback post featuring the OST of an old drama titled Meri Unsuni Kahani. The drama starred Aijaz along with Faisal Quraishi and Juggan Kazim.

Lastly, he posted a picture from a launch event for a drama back in 2005. The picture featured Aijaz with fellow superstars of the industry including Humayun Saeed, Sania Saeed and Faisal Qureshi.

This isn’t the first time Aijaz has posted a series of throwback pictures though, since the last few months he has been gradually adding old pictures to an Instagram highlight on his account. It’s actually a healthy reminder that making a mark in this industry doesn’t happen overnight. It takes years of commitment to the craft.

comments