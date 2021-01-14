Aijaz Aslam’s next is a web series with Amna Ilyas

Aijaz Aslam is on a roll these days. Not only he is doing TV projects such as Log Kya Kahenge and Nand, but has also launched an organic skin and hair care line. The digital medium is also not new for him as his recent short film Chambelli was quite a hit. Now the actor’s next venture is a mini web series with Amna Ilyas.

The two actors have been actively posting clips and pictures from their shoot since December. Something Haute got in touch with Aijaz to find out what the hype is about?

“It is a short web series about two couples; the basic storyline is that a young boy falls for an older girl and a young girl falls for an older guy,” Aijaz shared.

The premise indeed sounds like a Love Square, which is the title of this mini series, featuring Aijaz and Amna as the older cast members while Fazal Hussain (last seen in Ek Jhoothi Love Story) and Arisha Razi Khan will be the young ones. I, certainly, hope this is going to be a fun story rather than an uncomfortable one.

With a new director helming the project, Love Square will release on a YouTube channel.

Keep watching this space for more updates.

