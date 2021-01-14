To top
14 Jan

Aijaz Aslam’s next is a web series with Amna Ilyas

by Syeda Zehra
Aijaz Aslam

Aijaz Aslam is on a roll these days. Not only he is doing TV projects such as Log Kya Kahenge and Nand, but has also launched an organic skin and hair care line. The digital medium is also not new for him as his recent short film Chambelli was quite a hit. Now the actor’s next venture is a mini web series with Amna Ilyas.

The two actors have been actively posting clips and pictures from their shoot since December. Something Haute got in touch with Aijaz to find out what the hype is about?

“It is a short web series about two couples; the basic storyline is that a young boy falls for an older girl and a young girl falls for an older guy,” Aijaz shared.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aijaz aslam (@aijazzaslamofficial)

 

The premise indeed sounds like a Love Square, which is the title of this mini series, featuring Aijaz and Amna as the older cast members while Fazal Hussain (last seen in Ek Jhoothi Love Story) and Arisha Razi Khan will be the young ones. I, certainly, hope this is going to be a fun story rather than an uncomfortable one.

With a new director helming the project, Love Square will release on a YouTube channel.

 

Aijaz Aslam

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

 

Keep watching this space for more updates.

comments

Syeda Zehra

The author is Assistant Editor at Something Haute. A journalist by profession, the writer has a penchant for films, fashion and music.

Previous post
Riz Ahmed is married to New York Times bestselling author Fatima Farheen Mirza
You might also like
Aijaz Aslam
Aijaz Aslam steps into the beauty industry with a herbal skin and hair care line
December 15, 2020
Celebrity tracking: Here’s what the stars were doing over the weekend
November 16, 2020
chambelli
Chambelli presents a unique take on the horror genre in Pakistan
November 14, 2020