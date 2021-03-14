‘Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil’ featuring Ali Zafar & Aima Baig ignites the spirit of patriotism among listeners

Songs have always played an undisputed role in inciting the spirit of patriotism in the hearts of millions of Pakistanis. Every year, songs are released to celebrate the country and acknowledge the sacrifices made to achieve the freedom we have today.

This year, to celebrate Pakistan Day, the Inter-Services Public Relations, (ISPR) in collaboration with Ali Zafar and Aima Baig has released a new national song, Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil highlighting Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s message of unity.

One Nation , One Destiny

ایک قوم ، ایک منزل https://t.co/sSesgk17SP — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) March 13, 2021

“On 23rd March 1940, Muslims of the Sub-Continent, while exhibiting heights of unity, faith and discipline, passed the historic Resolution for establishment of a separate homeland. Muslims shared one vision and were always one in their resolve against all odds,” states the official description on YouTube.

“The song; Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil, highlights the very same ideology of unity, resilience and an indomitable resolve of Pakistanis, 81 years later. Compassion, tolerance, brotherhood and the feeling of oneness is the essence, which consolidates Pakistan into one nation, despite being a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic and a multi-religious society,” it further read.

The song opens up with Quaid addressing the nation.“We have rendered great sacrifices for achieving Pakistan.”

The video is a visual treat featuring various military parades and ‘Pakistan Day’ celebrations at Minar-e Pakistan, Pakistan Monument, Faisal Mosque, Badshahi Mosque, Ayub Bridge, Sukkur, and other major destinations.

Singers, Ali Zafar and Aima Baig have truly put their heart and soul into this song and one cannot help but hum along. The sentimental lyrics have been penned by Abid Hassan and the composition is by Ali Zafar himself.

As the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said, “no power can undo Pakistan”. We have come a long way in responding to the challenges and we are bound to rise as a nation. All we need to do is stay focused, have faith and stay united as a nation.

Listen to the song below:

